Princess Anne's baby blue outfit ensures all eyes are on her

princess anne smiling in polka dot suit© Shutterstock

Princess Anne commands attention in baby blue crepe outfit

The Princess Royal made a speech at an event hosted by the MND Association

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Princess Anne has been upping the ante when it comes to her fashion choices recently.

The 74-year-old has been regularly wearing knee-high boots for royal engagements, styling the statement footwear with Taylor Swift-inspired check prints and Princess Kate-approved blazers, but for her latest appearance, Princess Anne followed her own fashion path.

At a London event hosted by the MND Association, the Princess Royal ignored the autumnal chill in the air, opting to wear a spring-inspired baby blue suit.

Princess Anne wearing blue talking to the public
Princess Anne added blue accessories to her outfit

The crepe suit consisted of a matching blazer and skirt, and never one to skimp on the accessories, Princess Anne added navy blue gloves, a printed blue scarf and a navy velvet clutch bag.

Princess Anne coordinated her brooch and earrings too, with both featuring gleaming pearls.

The royal is patron of MDN Association, and made a speech at the event, before taking time to meet her fellow attendees.

Of Princess Anne's commitment to the charity, the MND Association's Chief Executive, Tanya Curry said: "We were delighted and honoured that The Princess Royal, who has been our Royal Patron for the last 16 years, was able to join us and invited guests at this special event to hear more about the progress that’s being made in translational MND research."

Princess Anne standing at a lectern in a blue suit
Princess Anne looked lovely at the lectern

While Princess Anne opted to wear a light and breezy pale blue colour palette for this occasion, she's been giving royal watchers a lesson in autumnal dressing of late, favourite rich hues and sumptuous fabrics.

Though she always looks stylish, the royal family member appeared to favour comfort for a recent event, which saw her eschew her boots and loafers for a statement pair of black and white dad trainers – quite the departure from her usually polished look.

She paired the 90s-style trainers with a pair of check flares, a trouser style she has been favouring in 2024, slipping into flared jeans during the summer for an outdoorsy day at an equine event.

Princess Anne making a speech
Princess Anne commanded attention in her blue outfit

We'll keep our eyes peeled for Princess Anne's next stylish outfit!

