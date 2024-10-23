Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle's high street style transformation with wedding dress designer
Meghan Markle in a coat in front of leaves

Meghan Markle to overhaul her autumn style with wedding dress designer?

The Duchess of Sussex wore a Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy wedding dress in 2018

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Sussex's style is synonymous with classic colours, clean lines and minimalism, with brands such as Safiyaa, Dior and Aquazurra often featuring in her wardrobe.

Now, these high-end designers may be switched up with more affordable high-street staples from Uniqlo. Meghan's wedding dress designer Clare Waight Keller – who previously worked for Givenchy – was appointed as Uniqlo's creative director in September and has launched the Uniqlo: C collection.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex presents the award for British Designer of the Year Womenswear Award to Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy during The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images)© Getty
Meghan said she and Clare have a "beautiful friendship"

The website describes it as "a modern collection of elevated essentials that captures the way we move through the city." Meanwhile, Clare said the Barbican Centre's "intersection of culture and art" was a source of design inspiration.

Some of the standout pieces include the £109 'Wool Blend Wrap Coat', the £39 'Pleated Wide Trousers' and the £39 'Belted Shirt Dress' – all of which are similar styles to items Meghan has worn in the past.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in blue shirt dress with harry© Getty
Meghan often wears shirt dresses and belted coats similar to Uniqlo's new collection

In fact, Meghan has admitted she already owns several items from Clare's Uniqlo collection, including a trench coat and several dresses.

Speaking about their "beautiful friendship," the Duchess of Sussex said in an email to The New York Times: "Her pieces for the brand have movement and modern grace."

Clare recommended layering shirts, cashmere sweaters and lightweight coats. "It's all about those cosy layers that give you that beautiful silhouette," she said.

Meghan's wedding dress

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and The Duchess of Sussex depart following their wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Owen Humphries - WPA Pool/Getty Images)© WPA Pool
The Duchess of Sussex wore a wedding dress designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy

Givenchy creative director Clare was responsible for designing the royal's modern boat-neck wedding dress in 2018, which she said had to be "flawless."

"Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations about how you want to present yourself to the world.   

Newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss following their wedding ceremony© WPA Pool
The designer said it had to be "flawless"

"Most of us have a wedding with 70 to a hundred people. This was billions of people watching. It has to be flawless, it has to be perfect," she said in Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary.

The designer also previously told The Wall Street Journal: "I'm not tired of talking about Meghan Markle's wedding dress because: it was an amazing event, so a lot of people will remember it in their lives," Clare said. "It means a lot to be British and do something like that."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018 in Widness, England.© Samir Hussein
The Duchess has often stepped out in Givenchy clothing

Meghan has long shown her support for Clare. Following her royal wedding in 2018, she frequently stepped out in Givenchy clothing, from an engagement with the late Queen Elizabeth II, to her royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

