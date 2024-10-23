Meghan Markle to overhaul her autumn style with wedding dress designer?

The Duchess of Sussex's style is synonymous with classic colours, clean lines and minimalism, with brands such as Safiyaa, Dior and Aquazurra often featuring in her wardrobe.

Now, these high-end designers may be switched up with more affordable high-street staples from Uniqlo. Meghan's wedding dress designer Clare Waight Keller – who previously worked for Givenchy – was appointed as Uniqlo's creative director in September and has launched the Uniqlo: C collection.

© Getty Meghan said she and Clare have a "beautiful friendship"

The website describes it as "a modern collection of elevated essentials that captures the way we move through the city." Meanwhile, Clare said the Barbican Centre's "intersection of culture and art" was a source of design inspiration.

Some of the standout pieces include the £109 'Wool Blend Wrap Coat', the £39 'Pleated Wide Trousers' and the £39 'Belted Shirt Dress' – all of which are similar styles to items Meghan has worn in the past.

© Getty Meghan often wears shirt dresses and belted coats similar to Uniqlo's new collection

In fact, Meghan has admitted she already owns several items from Clare's Uniqlo collection, including a trench coat and several dresses.

Speaking about their "beautiful friendship," the Duchess of Sussex said in an email to The New York Times: "Her pieces for the brand have movement and modern grace."

Clare recommended layering shirts, cashmere sweaters and lightweight coats. "It's all about those cosy layers that give you that beautiful silhouette," she said.

Meghan's wedding dress

© WPA Pool The Duchess of Sussex wore a wedding dress designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy

Givenchy creative director Clare was responsible for designing the royal's modern boat-neck wedding dress in 2018, which she said had to be "flawless."

"Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations about how you want to present yourself to the world.

© WPA Pool The designer said it had to be "flawless"

"Most of us have a wedding with 70 to a hundred people. This was billions of people watching. It has to be flawless, it has to be perfect," she said in Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary.

The designer also previously told The Wall Street Journal: "I'm not tired of talking about Meghan Markle's wedding dress because: it was an amazing event, so a lot of people will remember it in their lives," Clare said. "It means a lot to be British and do something like that."

© Samir Hussein The Duchess has often stepped out in Givenchy clothing

Meghan has long shown her support for Clare. Following her royal wedding in 2018, she frequently stepped out in Givenchy clothing, from an engagement with the late Queen Elizabeth II, to her royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

