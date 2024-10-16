Royals wearing men's clothes: Meghan Markle jacket, Princess Anne's trainers & more

With androgynous fashion and unisex clothing on the up, it comes as no surprise that fashion-forward royals such as Meghan Markle and Princess Anne are embracing the trend.

Looking back through the photo archives, they aren't the only ones who rocked men's clothing. Princess Diana became a style icon for her oversized jackets and tailored suits, while even the ultra-feminine Princess of Wales has shopped in the men's section recently. Take a look…

1/ 8 © Backgrid Meghan Markle's shirt While the Duchess of Sussex sparked a flurry of excitement after stepping out in the 'Husband Shirt' from Misha Nonoo for her first appearance with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in 2017 – prompting many to believe it was a sign they were engaged – she didn't seem to raid the royal's wardrobe until years later. In 2024, she was pictured in Florida in a pair of loose white trousers, open-toe sandals and an oversized pale blue shirt with baggy sleeves that she rolled up. The latter looked remarkably like Prince Harry's shirt worn to the Invictus Games in Germany last September.

2/ 8 © Samir Hussein Meghan Markle's jacket One of Meghan's go-to casual coats is her J. Crew khaki green utility jacket which, although now sold out, was originally part of the men’s collection. She was spotted wearing it on multiple occasions, including during a trip to Mumbai and Delhi back in 2017 and in Morocco with Prince Harry in 2019.

3/ 8 © Ian Forsyth Princess Anne's sunglasses Sports are not only one of the Princess Royal's interests but also her style influences. Princess Anne is often pictured in the Adidas Adizero Tempo wraparound sunglasses, designed for running and cycling.

4/ 8 © Getty Princess Anne's trainers Adidas is one of the royal's go-to brands, as she also stepped out in the brand's Adizero SL2 trainers at the 2024 Paris Olympics alongside a Union Jack bucket hat and slouchy trousers. The shoes are typically made for running and are sold in the men's and women's sections.

5/ 8 Princess Kate's sunglasses The Princess of Wales has a very similar taste in accessories to her husband Prince William, brother-in-law Prince Harry and cousin Jack Brooksbank. All turn to Finlay for their glasses, with Kate opting for the cat-eye 'Henrietta' style sunglasses for Wimbledon 2022, while Meghan Markle rocked the 'Percy' tortoise shades at Wimbledon 2019, and Jack wore the untinted version to watch Princess Eugenie walk down the aisle in 2018. Meanwhile, Kate attended a sailing event in July 2022 in unisex SunGod Sierras with blue-tinted lenses.

6/ 8 © Mike Forster/Daily Mail/Shutterstock Princess Diana's tuxedo Princess Diana often wore men's-style tuxedos and blazers. One of her most memorable looks was her monochromatic Catherine Walker tuxedo in 1993, which included a white waistcoat and contrasting lapels. While the jacket was originally designed to be worn with men's trousers, Diana added a feminine touch with a pencil skirt and a multi-strand pearl choker.

7/ 8 © Princess Diana Archive Princess Diana's waistcoat Princess Diana looked gorgeous in green at a greyhound racing event in 1988. She once again opted for a Catherine Walker black suit, but she added a twist with her emerald Hackett waistcoat and bow tie.

8/ 8 © Getty Princess Diana's sportswear The school run never looked so chic! While dropping off her youngest son Prince Harry in 1991, Diana looked effortless in a menswear jacket from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Secret royal fashion hacks you didn't know existed

LOOK: Princess Anne makes a statement in Taylor Swift-inspired outfit