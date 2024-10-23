Queen Mary is dripping in jewels for tribute to wedding day everyone missed

The Australian-born Danish royal, 52, looked breathtaking in red but it was her jewels that were the most poignant element of her outfit.
The mother of four was seen wearing her hair in a chic bun, revealing the beautiful 'Snowdrop' earrings from Dulong - a sentimental pair as Mary wore them on her wedding day in 2004.
The eye-catching earrings feature dangling South Sea pearls surrounded by brilliant-cut diamonds. The Queen also wore a special bracelet - a piece encrusted with pearls and diamonds featuring a portrait of the late Queen Josefina of Sweden-Norway.
Queen Mary's ravishing red
Mary stole the show in a belted silk gown from Carolina Herrera with a crew neck and boxy capped sleeves.
The bold floor-length number was teamed with ruby slippers - the 'Embellished Red Satin Pumps' from Rupert Sanderson.
On Tuesday, the royal stepped out for another day in Germany. Mary was spotted greeting wellwishers in front of the Schleswig-Holstein state government in Kiel wearing a gorgeous pair of burnt orange trousers teamed with a floral blouse and burgundy blazer.
She rounded off her look with a pair of tan Malone Souliers heels and wore her hair in bouncy waves to show off her caramel-hued highlights.
The royal also looked pristine on Monday when she stepped out before the gala dinner for a photo with her husband on the rooftop terrace while visiting the Reichstag.
Mary recycled her pale blue printed Emilia Wickstead skirt to jazz up her plain pale blue blouse from Jesper Hovring and headband by Katrin Cecilia Jacobsen.
