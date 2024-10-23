Queen Mary is dripping in jewels for tribute to wedding day everyone missed

Queen Mary looked resplendent on Monday night as she stepped out alongside King Frederik for a dinner for the heads of state of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden to mark the 25th anniversary of the Nordic Embassies in Berlin.

The Australian-born Danish royal, 52, looked breathtaking in red but it was her jewels that were the most poignant element of her outfit.

© Getty Mary re-wore her wedding earrings The mother of four was seen wearing her hair in a chic bun, revealing the beautiful 'Snowdrop' earrings from Dulong - a sentimental pair as Mary wore them on her wedding day in 2004.

© Getty Mary first wore the Dulong earrings on her wedding day The eye-catching earrings feature dangling South Sea pearls surrounded by brilliant-cut diamonds. The Queen also wore a special bracelet - a piece encrusted with pearls and diamonds featuring a portrait of the late Queen Josefina of Sweden-Norway.

Queen Mary's ravishing red © Getty The royal teamed her red satin gown with silver accessories and a pearl-adorned clutch bag Mary stole the show in a belted silk gown from Carolina Herrera with a crew neck and boxy capped sleeves.

© Getty Mary paid tribute to the late Queen Josefina of Sweden-Norway The bold floor-length number was teamed with ruby slippers - the 'Embellished Red Satin Pumps' from Rupert Sanderson.

© Shutterstock Meghan recycled her Carolina Herrera gown earlier this month King Frederik's wife isn't the only royal to rock a red Carolina Herrera gown of late. Meghan Markle arrived at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024 wearing a plunging scarlet number

Mary in Germany © Getty Queen Mary rocked unexpected orange trousers On Tuesday, the royal stepped out for another day in Germany. Mary was spotted greeting wellwishers in front of the Schleswig-Holstein state government in Kiel wearing a gorgeous pair of burnt orange trousers teamed with a floral blouse and burgundy blazer.

© Getty Queen Mary waved alongside Minister President of Schleswig-Holstein Daniel Guenther and his wife Anke Guenther She rounded off her look with a pair of tan Malone Souliers heels and wore her hair in bouncy waves to show off her caramel-hued highlights.

© Getty Queen Mary wowed in a powder blue coat and an Emilia Wickstead skirt as she arrived in Germany on Monday The royal also looked pristine on Monday when she stepped out before the gala dinner for a photo with her husband on the rooftop terrace while visiting the Reichstag.

© Getty Queen Mary re-wore a gorgeous blue look DISCOVER: Queen Mary takes to the red carpet in leg-lengthening fitted flares Mary recycled her pale blue printed Emilia Wickstead skirt to jazz up her plain pale blue blouse from Jesper Hovring and headband by Katrin Cecilia Jacobsen.