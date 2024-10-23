Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary is dripping in jewels for tribute to wedding day everyone missed
Queen Mary is dripping in jewels for tribute to wedding day everyone missed
Elke BÜdenbender, Queen Mary of Denmark, King Frederik X and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier pose in smart dress© Getty

Queen Mary is dripping in jewels for tribute to wedding day everyone missed

The Danish Queen married King Frederik in 2004

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Queen Mary looked resplendent on Monday night as she stepped out alongside King Frederik for a dinner for the heads of state of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden to mark the 25th anniversary of the Nordic Embassies in Berlin.

The Australian-born Danish royal, 52, looked breathtaking in red but it was her jewels that were the most poignant element of her outfit.

Queen Mary of Denmark in a red dress and King Frederik wearing a tuxedo© Getty
Mary re-wore her wedding earrings

The mother of four was seen wearing her hair in a chic bun, revealing the beautiful 'Snowdrop' earrings from Dulong - a sentimental pair as Mary wore them on her wedding day in 2004.

Mary kissing Frederik on the balcony on their wedding day© Getty
Mary first wore the Dulong earrings on her wedding day

The eye-catching earrings feature dangling South Sea pearls surrounded by brilliant-cut diamonds. The Queen also wore a special bracelet - a piece encrusted with pearls and diamonds featuring a portrait of the late Queen Josefina of Sweden-Norway.

Queen Mary's ravishing red

Queen Mary wearing a red satin gown and silver accessories © Getty
The royal teamed her red satin gown with silver accessories and a pearl-adorned clutch bag

Mary stole the show in a belted silk gown from Carolina Herrera with a crew neck and boxy capped sleeves. 

queen Mary with bracelet with portrait of Queen Josefina of Sweden-Norway© Getty
Mary paid tribute to the late Queen Josefina of Sweden-Norway

The bold floor-length number was teamed with ruby slippers - the 'Embellished Red Satin Pumps' from Rupert Sanderson.

woman posing in red dress© Shutterstock
Meghan recycled her Carolina Herrera gown earlier this month

King Frederik's wife isn't the only royal to rock a red Carolina Herrera gown of late. Meghan Markle arrived at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024 wearing a plunging scarlet number

Mary in Germany

Queen Mary wearing unexpected orange trousers greeting public© Getty
Queen Mary rocked unexpected orange trousers

On Tuesday, the royal stepped out for another day in Germany. Mary was spotted greeting wellwishers in front of the Schleswig-Holstein state government in Kiel wearing a gorgeous pair of burnt orange trousers teamed with a floral blouse and burgundy blazer.

Queen Mary waving alongside Minister President of Schleswig-Holstein Daniel Guenther and his wife Anke Guenther© Getty
Queen Mary waved alongside Minister President of Schleswig-Holstein Daniel Guenther and his wife Anke Guenther

She rounded off her look with a pair of tan Malone Souliers heels and wore her hair in bouncy waves to show off her caramel-hued highlights.

Queen Mary in a powder blue coat and an Emilia Wickstead skirt© Getty
Queen Mary wowed in a powder blue coat and an Emilia Wickstead skirt as she arrived in Germany on Monday

The royal also looked pristine on Monday when she stepped out before the gala dinner for a photo with her husband on the rooftop terrace while visiting the Reichstag.

Queen Mary accompanied by Bundestag President Baerbel Bas (R) as they walk on the rooftop terrace © Getty
Queen Mary re-wore a gorgeous blue look

Mary recycled her pale blue printed Emilia Wickstead skirt to jazz up her plain pale blue blouse from Jesper Hovring and headband by Katrin Cecilia Jacobsen.

