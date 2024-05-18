Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Leonor twins with mother Queen Letizia in skinny jeans for rare family photo
Princess Leonor twins with mother Queen Letizia in skinny jeans for rare family photo

The Spanish princess posed with Queen Letizia, King Felipe, and Infanta Sofía 

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Leonor was seen in a set of rare family photos to mark her parents Queen Letizia and King Felipe's 20th wedding anniversary and she was her mother's double. 

The young royal, 18, was photographed in the pristinely pruned gardens of the Royal Palace of Madrid wearing a pair of white skinny jeans with frayed hems. She styled her casual denim with a white T-shirt and bright white trainers for a low-key aesthetic. 

The sisters share an exceptional bond
The sisters share an exceptional bond

Adding a touch of colour to Princess Leonor's look was a cornflower blue single-breasted blazer. Her hair was worn down in natural loose waves and she wore a pair of dainty gold earrings.

Letizia and her daughters wore skinny jeans
Letizia and her daughters wore skinny jeans

The Princess of Asturias was seen with her mother who looked like a modern regal vision in a pair of white capri pants wearing the exact trainers worn by her 18-year-old daughter, the 'Kate Low Cut Sneakers' from Boss. 

The king and queen posed with their daughters in the grounds of the Royal Palace Madrid
The king and queen posed with their daughters in the grounds of the Royal Palace Madrid

Queen Letizia, 51, matched her daughter's high-street energy, wearing the 'Quintin Textured Regular Fit Blazer in Bright Pink' from Mango. 

Meanwhile, Infanta Sofía, 17, got the denim memo, opting to wear a dark-wash straight-cut pair which she paired with a slouchy black tee. The sister of the future queen styled her casual ensemble with a pair of pointed ballet flats from Martinelli and a Mango tweed jacket to match her mother's - the 'Cinta' style.

The family looked picture-perfect
The family looked picture-perfect

King Felipe, 56, looked dapper in an open-neck shirt, grey trousers, and a textured grey blazer.

The couple tied the knot in 2004
The couple tied the knot in 2004

The royal wedding anniversary

The royal couple married on 22 May 2004, tying the knot at Almudena Cathedral at the Royal Palace of Madrid.

Letizia wore a tiara worn by Queen Sofia on her wedding day
Letizia wore a tiara worn by Queen Sofia on her wedding day

Letizia stunned in a £6 million embroidered wedding dress made by Spanish couturier Manuel Pertegaz. The gown featured a high-standing collar and long flared sleeves. She styled her gown with the Prussian Tiara which was on loan from her mother-in-law, Queen Sofia.

Queen Letizia and her husband King Felipe smile as they leave Madrid's Almudena Cathedral
Queen Letizia and her husband King Felipe smile as they leave Madrid's Almudena Cathedral

Princess Leonor's recent outings

The future queen was last seen in her military uniform at the 40th anniversary of the swearing-in of King Felipe in the Spanish Army at the General Military Academy of Zaragoza. 

Princess Leonor and other cadets in military uniform
Leonor is undergoing military uniform

Leonor is currently undergoing military training in Zaragoza and has done so since August 2023. It was a milestone year for the royal who graduated from Welsh boarding school UWC Atlantic, pledged her allegiance to the Spanish flag, and turned 18. 

Princess Leonor donned military uniform
Princess Leonor donned military uniform

The Princess was also seen in her military uniform when she attended the Pascua Militar ceremony at the Royal Palace alongside both parents in January.

Leonor wore a sleek low bun
Leonor wore a sleek low bun

DISCOVER: Royal kids in adorable matching outfits: Mia and Lena Tindall, Prince George and Princess Charlotte and more 

Her sleek braided bun was worth taking note of, especially as we enter the warmer months and many of us will be looking for chic hairstyles to keep long hair off the neck.

