Queen Letizia exudes glamour in super cinched wrap dress and daughter Princess Leonor's accessory

The Queen of Spain looked stunning when she stepped out for an important event in Madrid on Monday, exuding glamour in a gorgeous cornflower blue moment.

Letizia sported a pale blue wrap dress by Adolfo Dominguez that had long sleeves that were cuffed at the wrist and cinched at the waist. The knee-grazing garment was styled with a pair of nude leather pumps by Magrit with a kitten heel.

© Getty Queen Letizia and the Minister of Education, Pilar Alegria arrived at the National Disability Awards

When she was seen arriving at the Royal Palace of Aranjuez, Letizia wore a belted tan longline coat by Carolina Herrera. To round off the look the royal added the 'Mini Doma Insignia Satchel Crossbody Bag' by Caroline Herrera that her 18-year-old daughter Princess Leonor wore to the Opening Session of the Cortes Generales of the XV Legislature at the Congress of Deputies last November.

© Getty Queen Letizia stunned in a wrap dress

To complete the look, the royal wore her hair in a straight mid-length style and a makeup look that is increasingly becoming her go-to. Pink-toned brown eyeshadow was blended around the top and bottom lashlines and lashings of mascara were applied. A light pink glossy lip tied the look together.

© Getty Queen Letizia styled a tan longline coat with Leonor's bag

The Queen stepped out to attend the National Disability Awards in Madrid. Upon arrival, Letizia was received by the president of the National Heritage Administration Council, Ana de la Cueva.

© Getty Princess Leonor carried the tan bag to the Solemn Opening Session of the Cortes Generales of the XV Legislature

© Getty Queen Letizia attended the National Disability Awards 2024 at the Aranjuez Royal Palace

In the Ambassadors' Hall of the Royal Palace of Aranjuez, Her Majesty presided over the 31st meeting of the Council of the Royal Board of Trustees on Disability. The Royal Board on Disability works to achieve the social inclusion of people with disabilities by developing studies and research to better understand the situation of disability; developing projects so that people with disabilities have more and better educational opportunities to find employment and developing programmes to make society more accessible.

© Getty The Queen looked so elegant

Just last week the Spanish Queen looked so stylish when she stepped out last week in a different aesthetic that was equally chic. Letizia attended the FITUR Tourism Fair 2024 at Ifema, the events venue in Madrid, and chose to re-wear her Teresa Helbig jumpsuit which was black with a white ruffled and buttoned panel on the chest and across the shoulders.

© Getty Queen Letizia stunned in a black and white jumpsuit

The garment had white cuffs on the sleeves and culotte bottoms and she added a leather belt. To complete the look Her Majesty popped on a pair of black pumps by PINKCHIC guagua.

Letizia previously wore the jumpsuit in 2022 when she embarked on an official visit to Croatia. The royal chose the piece for the opening of the Croatian-Spanish IFMIF-DONES Forum in Zagreb alongside President Zoran Milanovic and First Lady Sanja Music Milanovic.

© Shutterstock Letizia donned the jumpsuit in 2022

She styled the jumpsuit with a pair of knee-high black leather boots with a pointed toe, a skinny black leather belt, and carried a black bag.

King Felipe's wife and Sanja Music Milanovic visited the SUVAG Polyclinic, a Croatian health institution that is involved in education and social care for hearing and speech-impaired children.