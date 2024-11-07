Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Eugenie turns heads in vibrant dress and surprising footwear during Doha outing
Subscribe
Princess Eugenie turns heads in vibrant dress and surprising footwear during Doha outing
Princess Eugenie© Getty

Princess Eugenie turns heads in vibrant dress and surprising footwear during Doha outing

The British royal has been working in the Middle East

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Eugenie turned heads and caught the attention of royal watchers when she stepped out in Doha for a public engagement, donning a bold, vibrant yellow dress paired with some unexpected footwear. 

The royal, known for her stylish yet approachable fashion choices, opted for a striking bright yellow dress that made a statement as she recently visited the M7 art centre to see the Ellsworth Kelly exhibition. 

View post on X

The 'Darby' dress, from Diane von Furstenberg, was both elegant and contemporary, and featured a flattering silhouette. The linen number also boasted a V-shaped neckline, cinched short sleeves and a tiered skirt. 

However, it wasn't just the dress that caused a stir – it was her footwear choice that took royal fashion fans by surprise. Instead of the usual heels or polished flats, Princess Eugenie paired her outfit with white trainers. 

Her appearance in the Middle East comes as no surprise given her established connections to Qatar. Last year, the mum-of-two - who is an art director for Hauser & Wirth - attended a dinner in London hosted by Sheikha Al Mayassa, the sister of Qatar's emir, to celebrate the winners of the Fashion Trust Arabia prize. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Eugenie shares her family's love of the ocean

Eugenie's trip to Doha also coincided with a visit to the newly opened Chaumet and Nature exhibition, which showcases over 100 exquisite pieces from the luxury jeweller's renowned collection. 

The appearance comes shortly after Eugenie opened up to HELLO! about her family life. She divides her time between the UK and Portugal, where her husband Jack Brooksbank is based for work and where beach time is clearly precious to their young family.

Princess Eugenie of York attends Vogue World: London 2023 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on September 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)© Mike Marsland
Princess Eugenie is an art director for Hauser & Wirth

 "They love swimming," the Princess said of her two young sons. "The sea in Portugal's a little bit rougher. So we've got our feet in, but Augie is a fish. He literally loves it and we have whales and dolphins all across the walls. 

"We've got a book called The World's Wildest Waters, which is backed by Blue Marine Foundation - I see it every morning when Augie's eating breakfast, and he's like, 'Mama!' and then we go through it. 

"The children have to find the creatures in the pictures and the next page is all the facts about the cuttlefish, or the Great White shark or the seal. And Augie loves it."

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to Royal Style and discover the latest royal fashion moments

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More