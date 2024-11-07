Princess Eugenie turns heads in vibrant dress and surprising footwear during Doha outing

Princess Eugenie turned heads and caught the attention of royal watchers when she stepped out in Doha for a public engagement, donning a bold, vibrant yellow dress paired with some unexpected footwear.

The royal, known for her stylish yet approachable fashion choices, opted for a striking bright yellow dress that made a statement as she recently visited the M7 art centre to see the Ellsworth Kelly exhibition.

The 'Darby' dress, from Diane von Furstenberg, was both elegant and contemporary, and featured a flattering silhouette. The linen number also boasted a V-shaped neckline, cinched short sleeves and a tiered skirt.

However, it wasn't just the dress that caused a stir – it was her footwear choice that took royal fashion fans by surprise. Instead of the usual heels or polished flats, Princess Eugenie paired her outfit with white trainers.

Her appearance in the Middle East comes as no surprise given her established connections to Qatar. Last year, the mum-of-two - who is an art director for Hauser & Wirth - attended a dinner in London hosted by Sheikha Al Mayassa, the sister of Qatar's emir, to celebrate the winners of the Fashion Trust Arabia prize.

Eugenie's trip to Doha also coincided with a visit to the newly opened Chaumet and Nature exhibition, which showcases over 100 exquisite pieces from the luxury jeweller's renowned collection.

The appearance comes shortly after Eugenie opened up to HELLO! about her family life. She divides her time between the UK and Portugal, where her husband Jack Brooksbank is based for work and where beach time is clearly precious to their young family.

© Mike Marsland Princess Eugenie is an art director for Hauser & Wirth

"They love swimming," the Princess said of her two young sons. "The sea in Portugal's a little bit rougher. So we've got our feet in, but Augie is a fish. He literally loves it and we have whales and dolphins all across the walls.

"We've got a book called The World's Wildest Waters, which is backed by Blue Marine Foundation - I see it every morning when Augie's eating breakfast, and he's like, 'Mama!' and then we go through it.

"The children have to find the creatures in the pictures and the next page is all the facts about the cuttlefish, or the Great White shark or the seal. And Augie loves it."