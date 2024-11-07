Prince William heckled by protestors during last day of Cape Town visit

On the final day of his visit to Cape Town, Prince William found himself unexpectedly at the centre of a tense moment when a group of protesters began shouting during an official engagement.

The Prince had been warmly greeted by large, cheering crowds as he arrived in Kalk Bay, with many waving South African flags in a show of support.

© Phil Noble/Pool/Shutterstock Prince William during a visit to Kalk Bay Harbour in Cape Town

However, the mood shifted when a small group of protesters began to raise their voices, with one bystander shouting: "Go home, you're not welcome." Another had said: "William, you have no sovereignty in this country."

Undeterred, Prince William embarked on an impromptu walkabout, shaking hands with dozens of locals and sharing his gratitude for the time he had spent in South Africa. "It's been the most amazing few days," he told the crowd. "I really don't want to leave."

Everything Prince William had done throughout the week had been met with positivity, making this the first time protesters had appeared during his visit. Carol Byss from Cape Town tells HELLO!: "We love the whole royal family, we're so proud he's here.

© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock The Prince was met with protestors when he arrived

"There's a time and a place, we’re so blessed to have him. To cause a scene like this is a shock. We’re so thrilled he’s here and he’s leaving today. He's got enough to worry about, we think."

William met volunteers working for the National Seas Rescue Institute (NSRI) to hear about their lifesaving work and asked what inspired them to get involved.

Before donning a life jacket and heading out with the crew, he asked how choppy the water was and joked that he should possibly be wearing more kit so he did not get wet.

Prince William also revealed that he was trying to teach his three children about rip tides and admitted he wished his family had been with him for the four-day trip. He was asked by a member of the crew if he had ever done search and rescue work, he replied: "I miss this life. Any chance to get back, I'll take."



During the walk, the Prince was presented with several beaded key rings, specially made by Kate Wardle, 46, from Kalk Bay. She handed him two in the shape of the letters W and C, along with three animal-shaped ones for his children.

© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock The protestors held signs as Prince William arrived

"Thank you very much, they’ll love these," Prince William said with a smile. "Never go home empty-handed, that's important."

As he continued to interact with the crowd, the Prince shared his affection for Cape Town: "I love this place. It’s been such an amazing week here - I’ve really enjoyed it, and I don’t want to go!" He added: "My children would love to be here, and so would Catherine."

Despite the protests, the Prince remained composed, showing his deep appreciation for the warmth of the South African people as he prepared to depart.

© Phil Noble/Pool/Shutterstock The Prince of Wales met with fisherman

William staged his Earthshot Prize ceremony in Cape Town on Wednesday night and dubbed his environmental awards as a "movement for change" and called on the world to join.

He will end his four-day visit to South Africa by meeting seaweed businesses from the region to celebrate local innovation, learn about the diverse applications of seaweed in Africa and the potential for it to repair and regenerate the planet.

The royal event will follow a roundtable discussion hosted by the Global Seaweed Coalition and the Earthshot Prize earlier in the day, which will bring together policy makers, funders, NGOs, scientists, and UN member states.

LISTEN: Prince William's biggest ambition yet