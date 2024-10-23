Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank enjoy date night after marking special milestone with their sons

Just days after marking their sixth wedding anniversary, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were spotted enjoying a cosy date night, stepping away from their busy lives for some quality time together.

The couple, who celebrated their milestone anniversary earlier this month, enjoyed a night out together in Mayfair, London on Tuesday.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank enjoyed a night out at Oswald’s

Princess Eugenie was effortlessly chic, stepping out in a stylish beige wrap coat over an all-black ensemble, complete with matching heels that added a touch of elegance to her look. Her husband Jack looked dapper in a sharp grey pinstripe suit, paired with a pale blue shirt and a sleek black winter coat.

The royal couple, who tied the knot in a fairytale wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor back in 2018, have since embraced life as proud parents to their two adorable sons - three-year-old August and one-year-old Ernest.

To mark this special occasion, Princess Eugenie, 34, shared an intimate photo of her growing family on social media, offering a rare glimpse into their world.

© blitz The couple appeared to be in great spirits

The photograph captured Eugenie and Jack enjoying a low-key country walk with their two sons, who rocked colourful wellies. This snap also shows that Ernest has reached the incredible milestone that he is now taking his first steps.

"6 years later…" gushed Eugenie. Just hours earlier, the royal shared two images from her big day including a never-before-seen moment of the bride and groom sharing a kiss during their reception.

"Best day ever marrying you... happy 6th anniversary my love," she wrote. Since becoming parents, the couple have kept their children mostly out of the public eye, choosing to protect their privacy. However, on special occasions like this, Princess Eugenie often shares small glimpses of their life together.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie recently shared this rare picture with her sons and husband Jack

The celebration comes shortly after Eugenie's elder sister Princess Beatrice confirmed she was pregnant with her second child.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Eugenie admitted that her boys aren't yet aware they have another cousin on the way. "I haven't got that far yet," she said. "I think maybe Augie will see the tummy growing and realise but no, they don't get it. Just yet."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Eugenie shares her family's love of the ocean

Eugenie also revealed that she and her sister swap parenting advice, and how she is very much looking forward to becoming an auntie again. "I ring her a lot about meltdowns and what we do and this and that," she said. "When I was Instagramming that photo, I rang her, and I was like, 'What do you want me to say?' Because I always want to ask, just in case. And she said, 'Can't wait to talk about the trials and tribulations of motherhood.'

"I posted about our mothering journey, because it really is like you become part of a club - a mothering club. And when your children are the same age and they're going through the same things, it's just the luckiest thing in the world… And Bea's my big sister, I talk to her about everything."