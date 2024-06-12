Princess Eugenie makes surprise appearance in stripes for impassioned plea

Princess Eugenie delivered a poignant message on behalf of her charity The Anti-Slavery Collective on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old royal, who is militant about her charity work, and her best friend Julia de Boinville shared a poignant video urging their Instagram followers to take action and "create real change" at a grassroots level by encouraging discussion and better education about the prevalence of modern slavery in the UK.

Eugenie looked lovely in a striped jumper dress teamed with opaque black tights and chunky ankle boots.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's youngest daughter looked so chic in her nautical-inspired look, adding a silver coin pendant necklace.

She styled her brunette bob in tousled waves with a side-parting and enhanced her features with smokey eye makeup.

The post read: "We believe in implementing real change, it has got to be a group effort.⁠ The Anti-Slavery Collective is an umbrella that brings together not just NGOs and other charities but also the public and private sectors.⁠⁠"We need more business owners to be talking to the policymakers, to be talking to the lawmakers, and so on.⁠⁠"It’s not about fighting for our organisation but fighting together for a common cause: to end modern-day slavery by inspiring action. And that starts with you, too.⁠⁠

"Together, we are capable of more impact than might seem achievable.⁠ When we stand united, we collectively use our voices to speak out to educate ourselves and others. By learning to spot the potential signs of modern-day slavery, we can create real change.⁠⁠"Join us as we use the power of education to lead from the front. What’s one thing you can do in your community to help abolish modern-day slavery?"

The post was met with a joyous response from her followers, who revealed how inspired they had been by Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's daughter's tireless campaigning to raise awareness of modern slavery.

One admirer wrote: "Your work is absolutely amazing. It is alarming that so few people realize what a terrifyingly prevalent problem slavery is across the globe."

"Until I saw your Instagram I had no clue about trafficking and modern slavery and when I looked at some of your posts and listened to your podcast, I became interested and wanted to learn more. The work you both do is incredible," another commented.

Princess Eugenie's charity work

Eugenie founded the Anti-Slavery Collective with her best friend Julia de Boinville in 2017, after spending years researching modern slavery.

The pair were compelled to try and make a difference after becoming aware of the issue during a visit to India in 2012, where they were introduced to a women's organisation that rescues girls from modern slavery.

The charity aims to abolish slavery by encouraging law enforcement agencies, policymakers, journalists, NGOs, companies and more to collaborate and share ideas on how we can fight human trafficking.

Eugenie is also a passionate supporter of Teenage Cancer Trust, becoming an honorary patron in 2016 alongside her older sister Princess Beatrice. Her charity work doesn't end there, however, since Eugenie is also a global ambassador of children's charity Street Child and is patron of Asian wildlife charity Elephant Family.

The royal mum-of-two - who raises sons August and Ernest with husband Jack Brooksbank - is also an ambassador for the Blue Marine Foundation and of Project 0, which focuses on protecting the ocean from plastic pollution.