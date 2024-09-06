Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Eugenie looks beautiful in a pleated skirt and Louis Vuitton bag
Princess Eugenie looks beautiful in a pleated skirt and Louis Vuitton bag

Princess Eugenie looks beautiful wearing a pleated skirt and Louis Vuitton bag

Sarah Ferguson's daughter gave us a lesson in high-low dressing

Princess Eugenie walking in green floral dress© Getty
Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Princess Eugenie proved she loves a bargain just as much as the rest of us during a recent outing in South Korea.

The royal was in Asia to attend a swanky art soiree, but rather than step out in head-to-toe designer clothes, the mother of two opted to wear a budget-friendly skirt.

As she partied alongside musician Pharrell Williams, Princess Eugenie swished about in a skirt that cost just £48, courtesy of British high street brand Reiss (or $102 for our American readers). 

Princess Eugenie in a black skirt in front of a purple board© Instagram
Princess Eugenie's skirt cost just £48

The black and white skirt originally cost £158, but is down to £48 in the sale. The midi-length of the skirt perfectly suited Eugenie, and allowed her to show off her stylish open-toed shoes and perfectly painted toenails.

Eugenie paired her bargain skirt with a monochrome loose-fitting top, but made sure to remind us she has the world's most exclusive brands at her fingertips as she added Louis Vuitton's crossbody bag to her ensemble.

Retailing at over £2,400, the bag features Louis Vuitton's iconic print, and looks extremely versatile, with plenty of pockets for Eugenie to keep all her essentials in.

That said, she opted to hold onto her white sunglasses, rather than store them in her bag.

SEE: Princess Eugenie's style evolution - from floral frocks to red carpet glam

Princess Eugenie's love of Louis Vuitton

This isn't the first time Princess Beatrice's sister has shown her appreciation for the finer things in life – in particular, handbags.

Back in 2022, Princess Eugenie carried Louis Vuitton's 'Capucines' bag, which retailed at around £5,000. 

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie embracing© Dave Benett
Princess Eugenie loves a designer handbag

Clearly a fan of the pricey purchase, Eugenie was seen with the same bag back in 2017.

Alongside Princess Beatrice, the York sisters attended a Louis Vuitton event at the company's Mayfair store in central London, held in association with Vogue magazine. Beatrice also held the Capucines bag, but in a striking cobalt blue bag.

princess beatrice and eugenie togther louis vuitton
Beatrice and Eugenie have the same bag in different colours

Princess Eugenie's black choice is certainly more versatile and we're glad to see she got plenty of use out of the investment buy!

Fashion-forward Princess

Princess Eugenie has been showing more of an interest in the fashion world lately, attending her first ever Paris Fashion Week this year, heading to the French capital to sit front row for Dior's show.

Princess Eugenie in a black outfit© Dave Benett
Princess Eugenie attended Paris Fashion Week in 2024

With Fashion Week taking place once again this month, we wonder if we'll be seeing Eugenie in attendance at the shows? Her late grandmother made history when she sat front row at London designer Richard Quinn's show in 2018, alongside Anna Wintour – perhaps Eugenie will follow in her grandmother's footsteps.

