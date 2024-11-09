Duchess Sophie is poised in crushed velvet dress for moving occasion

The Duchess of Edinburgh put in a moving appearance at the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday evening.

Dressed head-to-toe in black, the 59-year-old royal was accompanied by her husband Prince Edward to pay tribute to the British and Commonwealth armed forces community and all the sacrifices they have made.

Sophie wore a demure yet elegant ensemble as she watched the personal testimonies, storytelling and moving musical performances live at London's Royal Albert Hall.

© WPA Pool Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward at the Festival of Remembrance

The mother-of-two wore a gorgeous Suzannah Grandad dress in crushed velvet that featured a notched collar and three-quarter length sleeves with cuffed detailing.

She paired the look with Christian Dior patent leather pumps, and accessorised with delicate gold bracelets, and the regimental brooch of the Queen's Own Yeomanry, of which she is Royal Colonel, and a poppy brooch.

© WPA Pool Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, wore a gorgeous Suzannah Grandad dress

Joining the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were Prince William and his wife the Princess of Wales, who is gradually making a return to public-facing duties after receiving the all-clear from cancer.

King Charles, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and the Duke of Kent were also in attendance at the sombre event.

© CHRIS J RATCLIFFE Front row (L-R) Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal attend "The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance" ceremony at Royal Albert Hall

Queen Camilla, meanwhile, was forced to miss the event being obliged to cancel her engagements this week due to a chest infection.

The Remembrance Day schedule

The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance is held on the Saturday evening of Remembrance weekend every year.

Honouring the sacrifices made by the British and Commonwealth armed forces community, guests were treated to beautiful musical performances and powerful personal testimonies.

© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo King Charles and his sister Princess Anne sit in the Royal Box

The 2024 edition of the Festival of Remembrance showcased the contribution of the Second World War generation 80 years on from the D-Day landings and commemorates 25 years since Nato peacekeeping forces were deployed in Kosovo, as well as the decade since the withdrawal of British troops from Afghanistan.

On Sunday, the Remembrance weekend commemorations are set to continue with the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

© CHRIS J RATCLIFFE Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) sat alongside King Charles

King Charles will lay a wreath of poppies on Sunday at the base of the memorial, leading the nation in tribute to our fallen servicemen and women.

Thousands of veterans proudly displaying their medals will perform a solemn parade while military families and members of the public gather to watch.