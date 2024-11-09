Duchess Sophie turns heads in sculpted blazer dress with unexpected hairstyle

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked so chic on Friday night as she ventured into central London for the 10th anniversary of the Ambassadors of Peace Programme charity gala.

Duchess Sophie, 59, was spotted at The Landsdowne Club wearing the gorgeous 'Laringe' wrap dress from Max Mara with blazer-style lapels and a figure-sculpting fit.

View post on Instagram Duchess Sophie, 59, was spotted at The Landsdowne Club wearing the gorgeous 'Laringe' wrap dress from Max Mara with blazer-style lapels and a figure-sculpting fit. The long-sleeved tapered number with fringing falling from the waist was styled with minimal accessories - the simple but elegant 'Cleo' clutch from Sophie Habsburg. The most unexpected element of Sophie's look was her chosen hairstyle. The royal ditched her usual bouncy blowdry in favour of a casual bun secured with a midnight blue velvet scrunchie.

An unroyal do © Getty Sophie wore an unexpected velvet scrunchie It is not the first time that Sophie has relinquished her perfect curls for a trendy scrunchie of late. Earlier this month, the Duchess headed to Reading to make an appearance at the Buddy Dogs Family Event at the Guide Dogs UK centre where she once again swept her hair off her face with the same understated scrunchie.

© Getty Sophie's hairdo added a casual feel to her look For her outfit, Prince Edward's wife wore a floaty floral midi skirt from Valentino x Undercover styled with a waist-cinching single-breasted blazer.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh wore a Valentino skirt She rounded off her look with a pair of navy suede heeled boots and a poppy-adorned clutch from Lulu Guinness to match her poppy brooch from M&S ahead of Remembrance Day on 11 November.

© Getty Duchess Sophie wore her stunning Hermes scarf in May Lady Louise Windsor's mother has also been known to add a colourful hair tie into her sandy blonde locks for a pop of print.

© Getty Sophie styled the scarf with a leather skirt In May, Prince William's aunt was seen at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park, Windsor Castle where she added a youthful touch to her khaki ME+EM blazer via a colourful Hermès twilly scarf.

© Getty Queen Elizabeth II loved a printed Hermes scarf DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie has got royal fans all saying the same thing after heartwarming outing Sophie took inspiration from her late mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth who used to wear Hermes scarves which have been individually screen-printed since the 1930s.