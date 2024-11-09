Princess Kate wears engagement ring for first time in months at Remembrance Festival

The Princess of Wales made a spellbinding appearance at the annual Festival of Remembrance, held at London's Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening, and for the first time in a while she was pictured with her stunning diamond and sapphire engagement ring.

Dressed head-to-toe in black with a poppy adorning her coat dress, Kate looked dignified in her sombre ensemble as she paid her respects to the nation's fallen servicemen and women alongside her husband Prince William.

The event marked the first time the 42-year-old royal has carried out two consecutive days of official engagements since the start of the year as she begins to slowly and steadily make a return to public-facing life following her all-clear from cancer.

Kate wore a beautiful black coat dress, and paired it with a pair of light-denier tights and simple black stiletto heels.

The Princess wore her brunette locks loose in waves down her back, and kept her make-up simple with a nude lip.

For jewellery, the mum-of-three wore a necklace with a dangling pearl and matching earrings, as well as her stunning engagement ring, and she added a pin for the Fleet Air Arm of which she is Commodore-in-Chief.

Also in attendance were King Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, as well as the Duke of Kent.

Queen Camilla, 77, has been suffering from a chest infection and was forced to cancel her engagements this week on doctors' orders.

Remembrance weekend

The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance is held every year on the Saturday evening of Remembrance weekend.

Broadcast on BBC One, the special event honours sacrifices made by the British and Commonwealth armed forces community and features personal testimonies, storytelling and moving musical performances.

This year's event will focus on showcasing the contribution of the Second World War generation 80 years on from the D-Day landings. It will also commemorate 25 years since Nato peacekeeping forces were deployed in Kosovo and 10 years since British troops withdrew from Afghanistan.

The crowd at the Royal Albert Hall stood and applauded as King Charles entered to a royal fanfare by state trumpeters of the household division under the direction of Trumpet Major Julian Sandford MVO.

The King is seated next to the Princess Royal, with the Prince and Princess of Wales further along the aisle in the royal box.

On Sunday, senior members of the royal family, led by King Charles, will gather in remembrance of all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Thousands of veterans wearing their medals will observe a solemn two-minute silence, supported by family members, following a public march.

In keeping with tradition, Kate will watch from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office balcony overlooking Whitehall, taking part in the solemn two-minute silence and viewing the veterans' march past.

The Prince of Wales will lay down a floral tribute – featuring the Prince of Wales' feathers and a new ribbon in Welsh red – at the Portland stone monument.