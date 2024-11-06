Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie exudes glamour in fitted knit dress and killer boots
Subscribe
Duchess Sophie exudes glamour in fitted knit dress and killer boots
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh up close in oatmeal outfit© Getty

Duchess Sophie exudes glamour in knit bodycon dress and killer boots

Prince Edward's wife attended the launch of NSPCC's Number Day

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
28 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked splendid on Tuesday as she stepped out for the launch of NSPCC's Number Day 2025 at LEGOLAND Windsor.

Prince Edward's wife, 59, looked classically elegant in an unexpected off-white look in the form of a knitted bodycon dress with a turtleneck and long sleeves. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: The Duchess of Edinburgh's best fashion moments - ever
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in a knitted bodycon dress© Getty

The fitted midi number from Reiss was teamed with a structured wool single-breasted blazer from Max Mara in a pale tan hue, as well as killer suede boots in a cream shade.  

Sophie playing mini golf in oatmeal outfit© Getty

The Duchess also carried an unexpected snakeskin clutch bag from Sophie Habsburg. For jewellery, Sophie opted for a simple gold pendant and chunky hoop earrings - very en vogue. Rounding off her look was a chignon updo and rosy lipstick.

Duchess Sophie in a snake print outfit© Getty

Sophie's penchant for animal print

Though not a print you would typically associate with royal style, the King's sister-in-law is partial to a touch of animal print. 

Last September, Lady Louise Windsor's mother was seen in Salisbury visiting the Stable and Wick Bakery and Farm Shop where she rocked a snakeskin skirt and blouse combo from Emilia Wickstead with a croc print clutch.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in snake print© Mark Cuthbert

Breaking up the animal print was a pair of tan leather wedges by Penelope Chilvers and a Chloe blazer.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh Patron, meets "Storm" as she attends the Buddy Dogs Family Event at the Guide Dogs UK centre on October 31, 2024 in Reading, England. © Getty

Sophie's autumn blazers

Just last week the mother of two was spotted in another chic blazer, but this time in a navy hue for a solo visit to the Buddy Dogs Family Event at the Guide Dogs UK centre in Reading.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in a floral skirt and navy blazer© Getty

Sophie used the single-breasted number to cinch her floaty Valentino x Undercover floral dress. To accessorise this look, Prince William's aunt wore a poppy-adorned clutch from Lulu Guinness to match her poppy brooch from M&S and the 'Manzoni 85' boots from Aquazurra.

DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie has got royal fans all saying the same thing after heartwarming outing

The royal also wore a classic blazer from Max Mara over a floral skirt as she smiled alongside Ethiopian President Taye Atske-Selassie during a recent visit to Addis Ababa to discuss national and regional issues.  

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to Royal Style and discover the latest royal fashion moments

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More