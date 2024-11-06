The Duchess of Edinburgh looked splendid on Tuesday as she stepped out for the launch of NSPCC's Number Day 2025 at LEGOLAND Windsor.

Prince Edward's wife, 59, looked classically elegant in an unexpected off-white look in the form of a knitted bodycon dress with a turtleneck and long sleeves.

© Getty The fitted midi number from Reiss was teamed with a structured wool single-breasted blazer from Max Mara in a pale tan hue, as well as killer suede boots in a cream shade.



© Getty The Duchess also carried an unexpected snakeskin clutch bag from Sophie Habsburg. For jewellery, Sophie opted for a simple gold pendant and chunky hoop earrings - very en vogue. Rounding off her look was a chignon updo and rosy lipstick.



© Getty Sophie's penchant for animal print Though not a print you would typically associate with royal style, the King's sister-in-law is partial to a touch of animal print. Last September, Lady Louise Windsor's mother was seen in Salisbury visiting the Stable and Wick Bakery and Farm Shop where she rocked a snakeskin skirt and blouse combo from Emilia Wickstead with a croc print clutch.

© Mark Cuthbert Breaking up the animal print was a pair of tan leather wedges by Penelope Chilvers and a Chloe blazer.



© Getty Sophie's autumn blazers Just last week the mother of two was spotted in another chic blazer, but this time in a navy hue for a solo visit to the Buddy Dogs Family Event at the Guide Dogs UK centre in Reading.

© Getty Sophie used the single-breasted number to cinch her floaty Valentino x Undercover floral dress. To accessorise this look, Prince William's aunt wore a poppy-adorned clutch from Lulu Guinness to match her poppy brooch from M&S and the 'Manzoni 85' boots from Aquazurra. DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie has got royal fans all saying the same thing after heartwarming outing The royal also wore a classic blazer from Max Mara over a floral skirt as she smiled alongside Ethiopian President Taye Atske-Selassie during a recent visit to Addis Ababa to discuss national and regional issues.