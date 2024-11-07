Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie's real reaction to getting hit in the head with golf ball revealed - exclusive
Digital Cover royalty© Mark Cuthbert

Exclusive: Duchess Sophie's real reaction to getting hit in the head with golf ball revealed

The ordeal occurred on one of the Duchess' solo outings…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Edinburgh was hit on the head by a golf ball on Tuesday during a visit to Legoland in Windsor, and now the royal's reaction to the ordeal has been revealed.

Photographer Tim Rooke, who captured the moment, said Sophie "laughed" and "found it funny." He explained: "The Duchess was playing adventure golf, going around with the kids. She hit the ball, and it bounced straight up in the air. You could see her watching it, and it just sort of whacked her.

The incident happened whilst Sophie was playing mini gold on Tuesday© Mark Cuthbert
"She laughed; she found it funny – she’s a good sport. You can see the guy behind her in the picture was in hysterics.

"She doesn’t mind a photo like this going around – what she cares about is raising awareness of the charity.

The Duchess was said to have "laughed" at the incident © Mark Cuthbert
"She is really good at these events; she always makes everyone feel quite special."

The Duchess's visit to Legoland was in her capacity as Patron of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).

Legoland hosted a maths-inspired fundraising day to mark the launch of the NSPCC’s annual Number Day, which takes place on 7 February.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in a knitted bodycon dress© Getty
Despite the ordeal, Sophie looked incredibly chic!

The initiative included fun, maths-inspired activities and resources for children from nursery through to secondary school.

Among those who appeared alongside Sophie were financial expert Emmanuel Asuquo and Great British Bake Off finalist Josh Smalley. Pupils from local schools were also present and had the opportunity to meet the Duchess of Edinburgh.

News of the incident was first shared on X when Tim wrote: "Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, manages to hit herself with the ball while playing crazy golf at Legoland Windsor.

"The Duchess was launching NSPCC Number Day 2025."

Despite the ordeal, Sophie exuded her usual glamour, donning a fitted midi jumper dress from Reiss, which she paired with a gorgeous structured wool single-breasted blazer from Max Mara, completing her look with light beige heeled boots.

The Duchess also carried an unexpected snakeskin clutch bag from Sophie Habsburg.

