The Duchess of Edinburgh looked so stylish as she stepped out on Friday for a solo visit to the Buddy Dogs Family Event at the Guide Dogs UK centre in Reading.

Duchess Sophie, 59, was seen entering the centre in a classic A-line maxi skirt which featured a beautiful floral print.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh is the patron of Guide Dogs UK The floaty number from Valentino x Undercover was teamed with a structured waist-sculpting navy blazer with single-breasted buttons that were worn done up to cinch the royal's silhouette.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh wore a Valentino skirt For accessories, Prince Edward's wife opted for a poppy-adorned clutch from Lulu Guinness to match her poppy brooch from M&S. As for shoes, the mother of two re-wore her trusty 'Manzoni 85s' from Aquazurra in navy suede and rounded off her look with the 'Golden Thread Silver Quote Pendant' from Cassandra Goad.

© Getty Sophie met Storm as she attended the Buddy Dogs Family Event An unusual element of Sophie's look was her chosen hairstyle. The Duchess swapped out her staple bouncy blow for a casual low bun secured with a velvet scrunchie. She also wore an unexpected electric blue eyeliner.

Sophie's blazer ensembles © Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attended The Royal British Legion's 80th Anniversary of D-Day Service of Remembrance It is not the first time Prince William's aunt has teamed a floaty skirt with a fitted jacket. In June, the royal made an appearance at the UK National Service of Remembrance for veterans, their families and descendants hosted by the Royal British Legion at The National Memorial Arboretum, in Alrewas, Staffordshire. She looked wonderful in a white cropped blazer jacket from Prada with statement gold buttons styled over an emerald green floral dress from Suzannah London.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh carried a chic Sophie Habsburg bag Meanwhile, she opted for a more unexpected silhouette in her skirt-jacket combo when she was spotted at the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh in May.

© Getty Sophie's look had a vintage feel King Charles' daughter-in-law wore the 'Remy' jacket from Suzannah London made from a forest green cloqué fabric to match her voluminous skirt. The ensemble retails for over £1,000.

© X Duchess Sophie wore chocolate brown flares and a smart blouse DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie makes subtle tweak to flattering lime satin dress Most recently, the royal opted for a quieter look in the form of chocolate flares and a floral blouse at a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of Congo.