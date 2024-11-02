The Duchess of Edinburgh looked so stylish as she stepped out on Friday for a solo visit to the Buddy Dogs Family Event at the Guide Dogs UK centre in Reading.
Duchess Sophie, 59, was seen entering the centre in a classic A-line maxi skirt which featured a beautiful floral print.
The floaty number from Valentino x Undercover was teamed with a structured waist-sculpting navy blazer with single-breasted buttons that were worn done up to cinch the royal's silhouette.
You may also like
For accessories, Prince Edward's wife opted for a poppy-adorned clutch from Lulu Guinness to match her poppy brooch from M&S. As for shoes, the mother of two re-wore her trusty 'Manzoni 85s' from Aquazurra in navy suede and rounded off her look with the 'Golden Thread Silver Quote Pendant' from Cassandra Goad.
An unusual element of Sophie's look was her chosen hairstyle. The Duchess swapped out her staple bouncy blow for a casual low bun secured with a velvet scrunchie. She also wore an unexpected electric blue eyeliner.
Sophie's blazer ensembles
It is not the first time Prince William's aunt has teamed a floaty skirt with a fitted jacket. In June, the royal made an appearance at the UK National Service of Remembrance for veterans, their families and descendants hosted by the Royal British Legion at The National Memorial Arboretum, in Alrewas, Staffordshire.
She looked wonderful in a white cropped blazer jacket from Prada with statement gold buttons styled over an emerald green floral dress from Suzannah London.
Meanwhile, she opted for a more unexpected silhouette in her skirt-jacket combo when she was spotted at the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh in May.
King Charles' daughter-in-law wore the 'Remy' jacket from Suzannah London made from a forest green cloqué fabric to match her voluminous skirt. The ensemble retails for over £1,000.
DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie makes subtle tweak to flattering lime satin dress
Most recently, the royal opted for a quieter look in the form of chocolate flares and a floral blouse at a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB
Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.