Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie is so stylish in her most plunging blazer to date
Subscribe
Duchess Sophie is so stylish in her most plunging blazer to date
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh up close smiling© Getty

Duchess Sophie is so stylish in waist-sculpting blazer and killer boots

Prince Edward's wife attended a Guide Dogs event  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked so stylish as she stepped out on Friday for a solo visit to the Buddy Dogs Family Event at the Guide Dogs UK centre in Reading.

Duchess Sophie, 59, was seen entering the centre in a classic A-line maxi skirt which featured a beautiful floral print.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: The Duchess of Edinburgh's style evolution
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh Patron, meets "Storm" as she attends the Buddy Dogs Family Event at the Guide Dogs UK centre on October 31, 2024 in Reading, England. © Getty
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh is the patron of Guide Dogs UK

The floaty number from Valentino x Undercover was teamed with a structured waist-sculpting navy blazer with single-breasted buttons that were worn done up to cinch the royal's silhouette.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in a floral skirt and navy blazer© Getty
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh wore a Valentino skirt

For accessories, Prince Edward's wife opted for a poppy-adorned clutch from Lulu Guinness to match her poppy brooch from M&S. As for shoes, the mother of two re-wore her trusty 'Manzoni 85s' from Aquazurra in navy suede and rounded off her look with the 'Golden Thread Silver Quote Pendant' from Cassandra Goad.

Sophie crouching down with golden retriever© Getty
Sophie met Storm as she attended the Buddy Dogs Family Event

An unusual element of Sophie's look was her chosen hairstyle. The Duchess swapped out her staple bouncy blow for a casual low bun secured with a velvet scrunchie. She also wore an unexpected electric blue eyeliner.

Sophie's blazer ensembles

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in white cropped jacket and green skirt© Getty
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attended The Royal British Legion's 80th Anniversary of D-Day Service of Remembrance

It is not the first time Prince William's aunt has teamed a floaty skirt with a fitted jacket. In June, the royal made an appearance at the UK National Service of Remembrance for veterans, their families and descendants hosted by the Royal British Legion at The National Memorial Arboretum, in Alrewas, Staffordshire.

She looked wonderful in a white cropped blazer jacket from Prada with statement gold buttons styled over an emerald green floral dress from Suzannah London.

Sophie walking in green look talking to man in suit© Getty
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh carried a chic Sophie Habsburg bag

Meanwhile, she opted for a more unexpected silhouette in her skirt-jacket combo when she was spotted at the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh in May.

Sophie standing to attention in green skirt and jacket© Getty
Sophie's look had a vintage feel

King Charles' daughter-in-law wore the 'Remy' jacket from Suzannah London made from a forest green cloqué fabric to match her voluminous skirt. The ensemble retails for over £1,000.

Duchess Sophie wearing chocolate brown flares and a smart blouse© X
Duchess Sophie wore chocolate brown flares and a smart blouse

DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie makes subtle tweak to flattering lime satin dress

Most recently, the royal opted for a quieter look in the form of chocolate flares and a floral blouse at a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More