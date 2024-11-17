The Princess of Wales has become a royal style icon over her 13-year marriage to Prince William leaving royal fans wondering where she stores her countless rails of designer clothes.

From an endless supply of stilettos to gowns galore, Kate, 42, has been seen in innumerable impeccable looks ranging from high-street staples to luxurious bespoke pieces.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate's best recycled outfits

The truth is, the whereabouts of the mother of three's clothes have never been officially declared by the palace. It is believed that she keeps many of her formal pieces at Windsor Castle though this is yet to be confirmed.

© Getty Princess Kate has worn some incredible designer clothes

Royal fans may imagine that the future Queen has an enormous wardrobe somewhere overspilling with clothes and accessories. On the contrary, the Princess' stylist actually calls in a lot of her clothes from designers on loan and returns them after wear.

Due to protocol, the royal style set is not allowed to accept gifted clothes hence the borrowing and returning approach.

© Alamy Princess Kate doesn't keep clothes that are gifted to her

However, that isn't to say that she doesn't own any of her clothes. William's wife is able to purchase clothes out of money which is afforded to her by King Charles via the Duchy of Cornwall.

© Getty Princess Kate's clothes are purchased out of her royal allowance

Though these figures are kept largely under wraps, in 2012 it was reported that Kate had spent a staggering £55,000 on clothing that financial year.

Royal re-wearer

Of course, borrowing and returning clothes is a more eco-friendly and frugal approach to dressing and what's more, the royal is not averse to re-wearing the same pieces on public outings.

© Getty Kate debuted the Catherine Walker coat in 2022

Prince George's mother recycled her gorgeous cobalt Catherine Walker dress from the Commonwealth Day Service in 2022 when she attended the Easter Sunday mass in 2023.

© Getty The Princess of Wales re-wore the designer coat in 2023

She differentiated the looks by exchanging a bold headband for a hat and swapping out her drop earrings.

© Getty Kate has worn her gorgeous Elie Saab look twice

DISCOVER: Princess Kate's royal family member copies her wearing most iconic floaty dress

Meanwhile, the King's daughter-in-law re-wore her most intricate Elie Saab A-line dress from Ascot 2019 when she attended a garden party in 2023.