Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Where does Kate Middleton keep her designer clothes?
Subscribe
Where does Kate Middleton keep her designer clothes?
Kate Middleton in pink blazer with rail of clothes backdrop© Getty

Where does Princess Kate keep her designer clothes?

The Prince and Princess of Wales live at the four-bed Adelaide Cottage

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales has become a royal style icon over her 13-year marriage to Prince William leaving royal fans wondering where she stores her countless rails of designer clothes.

From an endless supply of stilettos to gowns galore, Kate, 42, has been seen in innumerable impeccable looks ranging from high-street staples to luxurious bespoke pieces. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Kate's best recycled outfits

The truth is, the whereabouts of the mother of three's clothes have never been officially declared by the palace. It is believed that she keeps many of her formal pieces at Windsor Castle though this is yet to be confirmed.

Princess Kate wears Alexander Mcqueen in Cardiff© Getty
Princess Kate has worn some incredible designer clothes

Royal fans may imagine that the future Queen has an enormous wardrobe somewhere overspilling with clothes and accessories. On the contrary, the Princess' stylist actually calls in a lot of her clothes from designers on loan and returns them after wear.

Due to protocol, the royal style set is not allowed to accept gifted clothes hence the borrowing and returning approach.

Princess Kate and Prince William made a regal couple© Alamy
Princess Kate doesn't keep clothes that are gifted to her

However, that isn't to say that she doesn't own any of her clothes. William's wife is able to purchase clothes out of money which is afforded to her by King Charles via the Duchy of Cornwall.

Princess Kate stepped out in an all-red ensemble in October 2021© Getty
Princess Kate's clothes are purchased out of her royal allowance

Though these figures are kept largely under wraps, in 2012 it was reported that Kate had spent a staggering £55,000 on clothing that financial year. 

Royal re-wearer

Of course, borrowing and returning clothes is a more eco-friendly and frugal approach to dressing and what's more, the royal is not averse to re-wearing the same pieces on public outings.

Kate entering westminster abbey in cobalt coat dress© Getty
Kate debuted the Catherine Walker coat in 2022

Prince George's mother recycled her gorgeous cobalt Catherine Walker dress from the Commonwealth Day Service in 2022 when she attended the Easter Sunday mass in 2023.

The Princess of Wales in cobalt blue dress with prince louis© Getty
The Princess of Wales re-wore the designer coat in 2023

She differentiated the looks by exchanging a bold headband for a hat and swapping out her drop earrings.

Kate in pale blue dress and hat© Getty
Kate has worn her gorgeous Elie Saab look twice

DISCOVER:  Princess Kate's royal family member copies her wearing most iconic floaty dress

Meanwhile, the King's daughter-in-law re-wore her most intricate Elie Saab A-line dress from Ascot 2019 when she attended a garden party in 2023.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More