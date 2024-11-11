Princess Kate just brought back her rarely-seen vintage Chanel bag - it's superb

The Princess of Wales captivated everyone on Saturday evening as she headed to the Festival of Remembrance alongside the royal family.

Looking as chic and as stylish as ever in her Alexander McQueen custom coat, the wife of Prince William looked incredible. But did you spot her Chanel bag?

The 42-year-old carried a vintage Chanel bag, known as the 'Classic Square Mini Flap Bag', which she has only worn publicly once before in 2023.

WATCH: The Royal family join in the national anthem at the remembrance service

The bag is of the mini variety and nails the small bag trend in one hit.

© WPA Pool It's obviously the much smaller version of the brand's classic 'Flap Bag', and comes with the label's chain strap interwoven with leather, meaning it can be worn on the shoulder or cross-body. On Saturday, Kate chose to carry it as a clutch and tuck the strap away in the bag.



© Michael Steele - World Rugby Kate last wore the standout style at the Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between England and Fiji in Marseilles, just shy of a year ago. We loved how she styled the statement bag; she rocked a stunning white boucle blazer from Zara, teaming it with the designer number, which is worth around £4,000.

© Samir Hussein The mother-of-three tends to favour British designer brands, but she does have a few Chanel goodies in her wardrobe. Also in 2023, the Princess was pictured at the National Portrait Gallery, delighting fans in a black and white Self-Portrait dress. She carried a simple but chic Chanel clutch and Aquazzura pumps.

© Getty Back in 2022, Kate wore a show-stopping vintage blue Chanel jacket hailing from 1995 when she stopped out at the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Coach Core.

© Karwai Tang One of the brunette royal's most worn Chanel items is her quilted burgundy bag. The bold, top-handled design has an enamel handle bag and she has worn it on countless occasions.

