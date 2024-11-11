Princess Kate just brought back her rarely-seen vintage Chanel bag - it's superb

The 42-year-old carried a vintage Chanel bag, known as the 'Classic Square Mini Flap Bag', which she has only worn publicly once before in 2023.
The bag is of the mini variety and nails the small bag trend in one hit.
It's obviously the much smaller version of the brand's classic 'Flap Bag', and comes with the label's chain strap interwoven with leather, meaning it can be worn on the shoulder or cross-body. On Saturday, Kate chose to carry it as a clutch and tuck the strap away in the bag.
Kate last wore the standout style at the Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between England and Fiji in Marseilles, just shy of a year ago.
We loved how she styled the statement bag; she rocked a stunning white boucle blazer from Zara, teaming it with the designer number, which is worth around £4,000.
The mother-of-three tends to favour British designer brands, but she does have a few Chanel goodies in her wardrobe.
Also in 2023, the Princess was pictured at the National Portrait Gallery, delighting fans in a black and white Self-Portrait dress. She carried a simple but chic Chanel clutch and Aquazzura pumps.
Back in 2022, Kate wore a show-stopping vintage blue Chanel jacket hailing from 1995 when she stopped out at the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Coach Core.
One of the brunette royal's most worn Chanel items is her quilted burgundy bag. The bold, top-handled design has an enamel handle bag and she has worn it on countless occasions.
Back in 2017, during a royal visit to Paris, Kate was dressed by Chanel's Karl Lagerfeld, and wore a multicoloured tweed blazer dress paired with a branded belt. We loved the trendy flared sleeves and the plethora of colours intertwined throughout the fabric.
