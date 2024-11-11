Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton just brought back her rarely-seen vintage Chanel bag - it's superb
Subscribe
Kate Middleton just brought back her rarely-seen vintage Chanel bag - it's superb
Kate Middleton departs after attending the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery on June 20, 2023 in London, England. The Princess of Wales is opening the National Portrait Gallery following a three-year refurbishment programme.© Getty

Princess Kate just brought back her rarely-seen vintage Chanel bag - it's superb

The Chanel bag with the royal stamp of approval from the Princess of Wales…

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales captivated everyone on Saturday evening as she headed to the Festival of Remembrance alongside the royal family.

Looking as chic and as stylish as ever in her Alexander McQueen custom coat, the wife of Prince William looked incredible. But did you spot her Chanel bag?

 The 42-year-old carried a vintage Chanel bag, known as the 'Classic Square Mini Flap Bag', which she has only worn publicly once before in 2023.

WATCH: The Royal family join in the national anthem at the remembrance service

The bag is of the mini variety and nails the small bag trend in one hit.

Kate Middleton in a black outfit© WPA Pool

It's obviously the much smaller version of the brand's classic 'Flap Bag', and comes with the label's chain strap interwoven with leather, meaning it can be worn on the shoulder or cross-body. On Saturday, Kate chose to carry it as a clutch and tuck the strap away in the bag.

MARSEILLE, FRANCE - OCTOBER 15: Benoit Payan, Mayor of Marseille, shakes hands with Catherine, Princess of Wales and Patron of the England Rugby Football Union (RFU), prior to the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Quarter Final match between England and Fiji at Stade Velodrome on October 15, 2023 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Michael Steele - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)© Michael Steele - World Rugby

Kate last wore the standout style at the Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between England and Fiji in Marseilles, just shy of a year ago.

We loved how she styled the statement bag; she rocked a stunning white boucle blazer from Zara, teaming it with the designer number, which is worth around £4,000.

The Princess of Wales opted for a demure Chanel clutch© Samir Hussein

The mother-of-three tends to favour British designer brands, but she does have a few Chanel goodies in her wardrobe.

Also in 2023, the Princess was pictured at the National Portrait Gallery, delighting fans in a black and white Self-Portrait dress. She carried a simple but chic Chanel clutch and Aquazzura pumps.

Kate Middleton attends the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Coach Core at the Copper Box Arena on October 13, 2022 in London, England. Since its launch, in 2012 by the Royal Foundation in response to the London riots and to contribute to the legacy ideals of the 2012 London Olympic and Paralympic Games, Coach Core has supported over 750 disadvantaged young people onto community sports coaching apprenticeships. © Getty

Back in 2022, Kate wore a show-stopping vintage blue Chanel jacket hailing from 1995 when she stopped out at the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Coach Core.

Princess Kate and Prince William, visit the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.© Karwai Tang

One of the brunette royal's most worn Chanel items is her quilted burgundy bag. The bold, top-handled design has an enamel handle bag and she has worn it on countless occasions.  

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 18: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (not in picture) visit Les Invalides military hospital during an official two-day visit to Paris on March 18, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Tim Rooke-Pool/Getty Images)© Pool

Back in 2017, during a royal visit to Paris, Kate was dressed by Chanel's Karl Lagerfeld, and wore a multicoloured tweed blazer dress paired with a branded belt. We loved the trendy flared sleeves and the plethora of colours intertwined throughout the fabric.

Sign up to Royal Style and discover the latest royal fashion moments

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More