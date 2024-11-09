Zara Tindall borrowed Kate Middleton's ultimate dress coat - and we can see why

This incredible, tailored style costs £790 and comes in eight fabulous colours. We love the black version which sells out for the brand every year.
It's hard to know if Zara definitely borrowed Kate's coat, who wore it first in 2018, but as the pair are so close and have very similar sense of style, it's fair to say they may well have!
In 2018, Kate attended a SportsAid event at the Copper Box Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, just shy of a month before she gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis.
The wife of Prince William looked fabulous - donning the statement coat, which she wore over a simple floral top, and black trousers. Such a pretty look, which was both formal, yet comfortable for the then, almost full-term mama.
Zara wore the design just over a year later, in 2019. Zara and her rugby superstar husband Mike Tindall attended an Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, and she wore the very same style, with a shift dress, fascinator and stiletto high heels.
Kate has often worn the British label, choosing pieces from the brand consistently. During pregnancy once again, Kate showed just a hint of a baby bump in November 2017, when she attended the Place2Be's School Leaders Forum in London. The royal wore the 'Eloise' tunic dress, with shoulder button detailing, in a deep cranberry shade.
