Zara Tindall borrowed Kate Middleton's ultimate dress coat - and we can see why

The Princess of Wales knows there is nothing quite like a dress coat, especially in the colder months.

Kate and Zara have a close bond

If you want to put an elegant stamp on an outfit when it's chilly, by adding a chic overcoat that's tailored and makes a statement, little effort is required when you select this style.

Kate and the wonderful Zara Tindall are great pals as well as inlaws, and actually dress very similarly, enjoying the same labels, from Aspinal to Emmy London.

The blonde and brunette royals also both choose to sport the dazzling 'Redgrave' coat by high end brand Jane.

This incredible, tailored style costs £790 and comes in eight fabulous colours. We love the black version which sells out for the brand every year. It's hard to know if Zara definitely borrowed Kate's coat, who wore it first in 2018, but as the pair are so close and have very similar sense of style, it's fair to say they may well have!



In 2018, Kate attended a SportsAid event at the Copper Box Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, just shy of a month before she gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis.



The wife of Prince William looked fabulous - donning the statement coat, which she wore over a simple floral top, and black trousers. Such a pretty look, which was both formal, yet comfortable for the then, almost full-term mama.



Zara wore the design just over a year later, in 2019. Zara and her rugby superstar husband Mike Tindall attended an Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, and she wore the very same style, with a shift dress, fascinator and stiletto high heels.


