Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall borrowed Kate Middleton's ultimate dress coat - and we can see why
Subscribe
Zara Tindall borrowed Kate Middleton's ultimate dress coat - and we can see why
Digital Cover royal-style

Zara Tindall borrowed Kate Middleton's ultimate dress coat - and we can see why

Royal ladies Kate and Zara love rocking dress coats!

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales knows there is nothing quite like a dress coat, especially in the colder months. 

Kate Middleton and Zara Tindall at Ascot© Getty
Kate and Zara have a close bond

If you want to put an elegant stamp on an outfit when it's chilly, by adding a chic overcoat that's tailored and makes a statement, little effort is required when you select this style.

WATCH: Princess Kate's best outfits over the past ten years

Kate and the wonderful Zara Tindall are great pals as well as inlaws, and actually dress very similarly, enjoying the same labels, from Aspinal to Emmy London.

The blonde and brunette royals also both choose to sport the dazzling 'Redgrave' coat by high end brand Jane.

Redgrave coat from Jane worn by Kate Middleton and Zara Tindall

This incredible, tailored style costs £790 and comes in eight fabulous colours. We love the black version which sells out for the brand every year.

It's hard to know if Zara definitely borrowed Kate's coat, who wore it first in 2018, but as the pair are so close and have very similar sense of style, it's fair to say they may well have!

Kate Middleton attends a SportsAid event at the Copper Box Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on March 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images) © Getty

In 2018, Kate attended a SportsAid event at the Copper Box Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, just shy of a month before she gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis.

© Max Mumby/Indigo

The wife of Prince William looked fabulous - donning the statement coat, which she wore over a simple floral top, and black trousers. Such a pretty look, which was both formal, yet comfortable for the then, almost full-term mama.

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall attend Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel on April 21, 2019 in Windsor, England.© Getty

Zara wore the design just over a year later, in 2019. Zara and her rugby superstar husband Mike Tindall attended an Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, and she wore the very same style, with a shift dress, fascinator and stiletto high heels.

Kate Middleton attends the annual Place2Be School Leaders Forum at UBS London on November 8, 2017 in London, England. The Duchess of Cambridge is Patron of Place2Be, a National Children's mental health charity© Getty

Kate has often worn the British label, choosing pieces from the brand consistently. During pregnancy once again, Kate showed just a hint of a baby bump in November 2017, when she attended the Place2Be's School Leaders Forum in London. The royal wore the 'Eloise' tunic dress, with shoulder button detailing, in a deep cranberry shade.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More