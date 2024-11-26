Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie oozes elegance in festive dress and Victoria Beckham coat
Subscribe
Duchess Sophie oozes elegance in festive dress and Victoria Beckham coat
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in cream coat dress and hat© Getty

Duchess Sophie oozes elegance in festive dress and Victoria Beckham coat

The Duchess of Edinburgh wore one of her best wardrobe colours

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked resplendent in a berry red ensemble to attend a poignant lunchtime event at The Beaumont in London's affluent Mayfair last week. 

New photographs of Sophie, 59, emerged on DEBRA UK's official Instagram page, a UK national medical research charity and patient support organisation for people living with the rare, extremely painful, genetic skin blistering condition, epidermolysis bullosa (EB) also known as 'butterfly skin'.

Looking suitably festive, the Duchess slipped into a waist-cinching burgundy dress complete with softly puffed long sleeves, a scooped, key-hole neckline and a fluid A-line skirt. 

WATCH: Duchess Sophie's best fashion moments - ever

Layering for the winter chill, the wife of Prince Edward recyled her oversized, co-ord coat from Victoria Beckham in a merlot-hued red. She added delicate hoop earrings and dainty gold bangles, including her new 'lucky' bracelet, believed to be from royally-loved jewellers Van Cleef & Arpels. 

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked suitably festive in a berry-red coat© Instagram / @charitydebra
The Duchess of Edinburgh looked suitably festive in a berry-red coat

The royal's golden blonde hair was styled in romantic waves as she added a soft, rosy blush and fluttery mascara to complete her beauty glow. 

The Duchess wore her sandy blonde hair in natural waves© Instagram / @charitydebra
The Duchess wore her sandy blonde hair in natural waves

"Last week, we were delighted to host an inspiring lunchtime event at @thebeaumontldn, joined by our Royal Patron, HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh GCVO, our Vice Presidents, plus key supporters," penned DEBRA UK on Instagram. 

"The event provided an update on our drug repurposing programme, with powerful speeches from Professor Chris Griffiths OBE, Dr. Su Lwin and DEBRA Members Michelle and @mbajsb. A heartfelt thank you to our Royal Patron for her continued support, Stuart Procter and the team at The Beaumont for hosting us, and to everyone who attended.

"With your continued support we can ensure that in the future no one must suffer with the pain of EB." Honouring the cause at hand, Duchess Sophie wore a delicate pale-blue butterfly brooch pinned to her dress - the official symbol of DEBRA.

Duchess Sophie's recent outfits 

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, visits the Fight for Sight Laboratory at University College on November 18, 2024 in London, England.© Mark Cuthbert
Sophie looked incredible in a leather dress earlier this month

It's been a week of sartorial successes for the Duchess of Edinburgh, who rarely puts a foot out of line when it comes to her style.

Sophie in suede boots and a designer leather dress© Getty
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh wore a designer leather dress

Stepping out at Cranford College to visit the Feel Good Inside and Out Project on Monday, Sophie looked phenomenal in a sculpted leather midi dress layered over a ruffled floral-print blouse.

woman in floral dress© James Whatling
Duchess Sophie looked elegant in a dark floral dress

At an event on Wednesday, the Duchess was spotted recycling her gorgeous 'Fedra' dress from Max Mara - an ankle-length printed dress with a belted waistline for extra definition.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in khaki long coat© Getty
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends a memorial service marking the 50th anniversary of the Birmingham pub bombings

And on Thursday, the royal looked supremely elegant when she stepped out for a poignant memorial service marking the 50th anniversary of the Birmingham pub bombings.

Duchess Sophie was seen wearing the 'Kristen' khaki crepe coat dress from Claire Mischevani.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

COMING UP...

  • Kings who died in battle
  • Princess Catherine's festive wardrobe
  • Christmas at Windsor Castle

Sign up to Royal Style and discover the latest royal fashion moments

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More