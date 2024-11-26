Duchess Sophie oozes elegance in festive dress and Victoria Beckham coat

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked resplendent in a berry red ensemble to attend a poignant lunchtime event at The Beaumont in London's affluent Mayfair last week.
New photographs of Sophie, 59, emerged on DEBRA UK's official Instagram page, a UK national medical research charity and patient support organisation for people living with the rare, extremely painful, genetic skin blistering condition, epidermolysis bullosa (EB) also known as 'butterfly skin'.
Looking suitably festive, the Duchess slipped into a waist-cinching burgundy dress complete with softly puffed long sleeves, a scooped, key-hole neckline and a fluid A-line skirt.
Layering for the winter chill, the wife of Prince Edward recyled her oversized, co-ord coat from Victoria Beckham in a merlot-hued red. She added delicate hoop earrings and dainty gold bangles, including her new 'lucky' bracelet, believed to be from royally-loved jewellers Van Cleef & Arpels.
The royal's golden blonde hair was styled in romantic waves as she added a soft, rosy blush and fluttery mascara to complete her beauty glow.
"Last week, we were delighted to host an inspiring lunchtime event at @thebeaumontldn, joined by our Royal Patron, HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh GCVO, our Vice Presidents, plus key supporters," penned DEBRA UK on Instagram.
"The event provided an update on our drug repurposing programme, with powerful speeches from Professor Chris Griffiths OBE, Dr. Su Lwin and DEBRA Members Michelle and @mbajsb. A heartfelt thank you to our Royal Patron for her continued support, Stuart Procter and the team at The Beaumont for hosting us, and to everyone who attended.
"With your continued support we can ensure that in the future no one must suffer with the pain of EB." Honouring the cause at hand, Duchess Sophie wore a delicate pale-blue butterfly brooch pinned to her dress - the official symbol of DEBRA.