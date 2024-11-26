Duchess Sophie oozes elegance in festive dress and Victoria Beckham coat

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked resplendent in a berry red ensemble to attend a poignant lunchtime event at The Beaumont in London's affluent Mayfair last week.

New photographs of Sophie, 59, emerged on DEBRA UK's official Instagram page, a UK national medical research charity and patient support organisation for people living with the rare, extremely painful, genetic skin blistering condition, epidermolysis bullosa (EB) also known as 'butterfly skin'.

Looking suitably festive, the Duchess slipped into a waist-cinching burgundy dress complete with softly puffed long sleeves, a scooped, key-hole neckline and a fluid A-line skirt.

WATCH: Duchess Sophie's best fashion moments - ever

Layering for the winter chill, the wife of Prince Edward recyled her oversized, co-ord coat from Victoria Beckham in a merlot-hued red. She added delicate hoop earrings and dainty gold bangles, including her new 'lucky' bracelet, believed to be from royally-loved jewellers Van Cleef & Arpels.

© Instagram / @charitydebra The Duchess of Edinburgh looked suitably festive in a berry-red coat

The royal's golden blonde hair was styled in romantic waves as she added a soft, rosy blush and fluttery mascara to complete her beauty glow.

© Instagram / @charitydebra The Duchess wore her sandy blonde hair in natural waves

"Last week, we were delighted to host an inspiring lunchtime event at @thebeaumontldn, joined by our Royal Patron, HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh GCVO, our Vice Presidents, plus key supporters," penned DEBRA UK on Instagram.

"The event provided an update on our drug repurposing programme, with powerful speeches from Professor Chris Griffiths OBE, Dr. Su Lwin and DEBRA Members Michelle and @mbajsb. A heartfelt thank you to our Royal Patron for her continued support, Stuart Procter and the team at The Beaumont for hosting us, and to everyone who attended.

"With your continued support we can ensure that in the future no one must suffer with the pain of EB." Honouring the cause at hand, Duchess Sophie wore a delicate pale-blue butterfly brooch pinned to her dress - the official symbol of DEBRA.

Duchess Sophie's recent outfits © Mark Cuthbert Sophie looked incredible in a leather dress earlier this month It's been a week of sartorial successes for the Duchess of Edinburgh, who rarely puts a foot out of line when it comes to her style.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh wore a designer leather dress Stepping out at Cranford College to visit the Feel Good Inside and Out Project on Monday, Sophie looked phenomenal in a sculpted leather midi dress layered over a ruffled floral-print blouse.

© James Whatling Duchess Sophie looked elegant in a dark floral dress At an event on Wednesday, the Duchess was spotted recycling her gorgeous 'Fedra' dress from Max Mara - an ankle-length printed dress with a belted waistline for extra definition.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends a memorial service marking the 50th anniversary of the Birmingham pub bombings And on Thursday, the royal looked supremely elegant when she stepped out for a poignant memorial service marking the 50th anniversary of the Birmingham pub bombings. Duchess Sophie was seen wearing the 'Kristen' khaki crepe coat dress from Claire Mischevani.