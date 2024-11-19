Duchess Sophie turns heads in waist-sculpting leather dress - and wow

Few pieces are as luxurious as a sculpted, buttery-leather dress in one's wardrobe, of which the Duchess of Edinburgh became the trend's latest poster girl.

Stepping out at Cranford College to visit the Feel Good Inside and Out Project on Monday, Sophie, 59, looked phenomenal in a sculpted leather midi dress layered over a ruffled floral-print blouse.

Her leather hails from Loewe, the Spanish luxury fashion house that has dressed the world's most famous It-girls; Kendall Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Kate Moss, to name a few.

Sophie has had the 'Anagram-Belt Leather Midi Dress' in her wardrobe since at least 2021, proving its versatility as a rotational autumn piece.

Adding to her waist-cinching ensemble, the wife of Prince Edward wore a beautiful pie-crust collar blouse from ME+EM, one of her favourite brands. She leaned into autumn with a pair of caramel-hued suede boots from Gianvito Rossi, and clutched an envelope bag from Sophia Habsburg.

The royal's golden blonde hair was styled in bouncy curls, which Sophie tucked behind her ears to reveal her oversized gold hoops.

Hundreds of royal style fans on X, formerly Twitter, rushed to react to the Duchess of Edinburgh's statement style moment.

"Now that look is sensational," wrote one fan, as another sweetly shared: "She looks spectacular! That flowered blouse is gorgeous!"

A third fan declared: "One of her best looks ever!"

Duchess Sophie goes hell for leather

It's not the only time the mother-of-two has rocked an all-leather look. Last year, she stepped out at an engagement at the Brooklands Innovation Academy at Brooklands Drive wearing a triple leather ensemble that mixed high street and high-end pieces.

She paired a cropped black Prada leather jacket with a midi black leather skirt by Nina Ricci with ruching and buttons down one side for a cinched look.

A delve into the archives shows that Sophie has long had a penchant for stylish leather pieces, with unearthed photographs from the late nineties - before the royal was married to Prince Edward - rocking elegant leather pieces.