Duchess Sophie looks so cinched in waist-accentuating column dress

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked lovely on Monday night as she stepped out for the 60th Anniversary reception at PricewaterhouseCoopers in her role as the patron of Wellbeing of Women.

Duchess Sophie, 59, was spotted recycling her gorgeous 'Fedra' dress from Max Mara - an ankle-length printed dress with a belted waistline for extra definition.

© James Whatling The maximalist style with a wrap front was teamed with her go-to nude pumps - the 'Rosalia 65' style from Jimmy Choo which featured a delicate pearl detail.



© James Whatling Prince Edward's wife proved she can rock multiple clashing prints when she opted for a snakeskin clutch - the 'Cleo' style from Sophie Habsburg - to round off her look and added a lovely pair of statement earrings from Giulia Barela.



© James Whatling For hair, the mother of two wore her sandy blonde locks in a bouncy blowdry with a subtle side part. Meanwhile, for makeup, Sophie opted for her characteristically pared-back look with fluttery eyelashes for a feminine touch.



© Getty A sleek daytime look Earlier in the day, Sophie rocked a truly modern royal look in the form of a statement leather dress from Loewe with an anagrammed belt that screamed luxury.

© Getty The £3,600 garment featured an uber-fitted cut and was teamed with a floral print blouse from ME + EM. For accessories, Prince William's aunt wore a pair of over-the-knee brown suede boots. The 'Piper 85' boots from Gianvito Rossi tied in with the colours in her blouse beautifully and complemented the warm gold jewellery she wore, namely her 'Poetica' hoop earrings from Giulia Barela.

© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock A Duchess in leather It isn't the first time the Duchess has worn leather during a daytime royal engagement. Sophie was spotted in a triple-leather ensemble as she stepped out for an engagement at the Brooklands Innovation Academy last October. She rocked a leather leg-split skirt from Nina Ricci with a matching cropped jacket from Prada and 'Carina' knee-high stiletto boots from Reiss.

© Tim Graham Meanwhile, King Charles' sister-in-law made a leather jacket part of her staple wardrobe before she married into the royal family. DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie could be a vintage star in silhouette-sculpting skirt In 1999, Sophie was seen arriving for work at her public relations company in Mayfair wearing a chocolate brown collarless leather jacket with matching fur-adorned gloves.