Ask Laura: How to wear leather in your 60s just like Duchess Sophie

What's the first thing you think of when leather is mentioned? Many women worry that it's a texture suited primarily to the young. It's edgy, sometimes sexy and can make you feel like you're trying to relive your youth.

I've had a few questions in my 'Ask Laura' inbox on how to wear leather in your 60s and beyond and I'm so glad because it can actually be very flattering if worn properly.

© Getty Sophie looked incredible in a leather dress earlier this month

You only have to look at the glorious Duchess Sophie, who is almost 60. She is a shining example of being older than 25 and still rocking the leather look.

Last week, the wife of Prince Edward was seen at Cranford College, wearing a sculpted leather midi dress by Loewe. The A-line frock was of the pencil variety and it skimmed her shape. The mother-of-two expertly layered it too, wearing an on-trend ruffled blouse underneath.

Top tips when wearing leather

My number one tip when wearing leather is to never squeeze yourself into a size that's too small; it can be ageing and leather can be very unforgiving. We don't want a sausage in a skin situation! Always make sure you feel comfortable with enough room to breathe.

© Getty Leather is a classic texture that can be worn no matter what age you atre

Try and choose textures that aren't too shiny as this can appear cheap. Always make sure that the leather looks soft and smooth.

Tailored leather is best

The key is to wear leather pieces that fit you well. Baggy leather items can swamp the frame, make you appear larger and a little grungy like you're in a rock band. Not a vibe. Make sure your chosen leather items fit you as any other fabric would.

The best leather trousers for women aged 60 and beyond

Leather trousers are a classic staple that have been around since the year dot and can be worn at any age.

These Holland Cooper leather trousers are super flattering

If you have no budget, these stunning, high-waisted trousers by Holland Cooper are exquisitely cut and would look wonderful with a white shirt like this tailored style by Mango, which is a total steal.

A white shirt like this one from Mango is the ideal classic style to wear with leather trousers

A super soft black cashmere rollneck by Loop which will give you a well-put together finish.

This classic cashmere jumper from Loop will elevate any leather seperate

Remember to pick trousers that aren't too close-fitting or too short - the leather will naturally cling to your physique so don't downsize.

Wear leather in a longer length

Short leather skirts and dresses can sometimes make you feel a little bit exposed, so I would always suggest adding some length - a wraparound pencil skirt is ideal for flattering the hips and giving your body some definition. It's ideal office attire, too.

This Never Fully Dressed leather Skirt is adjustable

I love this Never Fully Dressed skirt as it's adjustable too.

This & Other Stories grey T shirt is a wardrobe staple and perfect with leather

Wearing simple knitted fabrics alongside it or even a well-cut T-shirt like this & Other Stories style is so modern and gold statement jewellery can be added for a high fashion edge.

Soru have a great selection of gold pieces

These earrings by Soru would be the perfect pairing with any leather items you may have.

The best leather dress to wear over 60

Wearing a leather dress in a midi length is ideal. This Reformation style is one of the classiest items I've seen in a long time and is very similar to Sophie's past-season buy.

This Reformation leather dress is very like Duchess Sophie's

Team it with a heritage print blazer like this Nobody's Child number and you will get that old money look with little effort.

Layer leather with well-cut blazer's like this one from Nobody's Child

Keep your shoes plain - let the leather be the focus.

The best leather jacket for women

Leather jackets don't have to just be reserved for Sandy in Grease - they can be a staple buy if you pick a sleek cut and ensure the leather is great quality.

All Saints are famous for their leather jackets

Collarless jackets can look a bit severe - I would always buy an item with a wide lapel which looks great when layered and balances out the shoulders. At the higher end of the spectrum is All Saints, who are known for great leather goods. This Cargo number has a vintage feel and is made from robust leather that has been distressed, so it will look authentic paired with jeans for that Cindy Crawford, 90s look that never went away.

Marks and Spencer faux leather jacket is a great leather alternative

A budget, faux leather version that would look grand with denim is this great style from M&S which is under £50 and has racked up great reviews online. I would suggest sizing up so you can team it with knitted items, too. A too tight leather jacket can appear restricting, and nobody wants that.

In conclusion...

Have fun with your look and be confident. By investing in the right styles, you will always look chic wearing leather. Plus your purchases won't date as it's a material that will always be embraced as it never gets old.



