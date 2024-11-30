Lady Kitty Spencer looks like the ultimate Christmas barbie in latest festive look

Lady Kitty Spencer has been getting into the Christmas spirit! On Thursday evening, the niece of the late Princess Diana wore a stunning black blazer and bow combination as she helped turn on the lights at top London hotel.

The mother-of-one headed to 45 Park Lane to celebrate the revealing of their Christmas decorations and appeared in a video on their Instagram account. The model rocked a stunning black blazer, with wide lapels and fastened a large black bow in her hair at the back. So festive!

The caption on the video read: "Last night, we welcomed Christmas at 45 Park Lane with a spectacular celebration in support of @centrepointuk! This year’s bespoke Christmas tree is designed by @mariarivans and celebrates the glamour of the golden era of Hollywood.

Lady Kitty wearing a fabulous bow at the 45 Park Lane Christmas evening

"Thank you to Lady Kitty Spencer, a Centrepoint ambassador, for lighting our tree and starting the evening with sparkle. #Christmasat45 #DCMoments."

Ballgown belle

We last saw the blonde beauty in October, at the Bvlgari High Jewellery Gala at The National Gallery in London.

© Dave Benett Lady Kitty at the Bvlgari High Jewellery Gala at The National Gallery

The 33-year-old looked breathtaking in a rosy pink ball gown made from billowing tulle that featured a strapless neckline. The Cinderella style number also featured a corseted bodice and was adorned with cascading satin flowers in a pretty blush hue. The daughter of Earl Charles Spencer sported diamonds for the event, showcasing dazzling diamond earrings, bracelet, and necklace. Swoon!

© Getty Kitty at the Estee Lauder event with her own version of the 'Revenge' dress

Also that week, Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin went to the Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv dinner at The Orangery.

WATCH: Kitty Spencer's stylish moments

Many commented on her outfit choice - it appeared that the Dolce & Gabbana ambassador was wearing her own version of her late aunt's iconic 'revenge' dress: a corseted strapless midi dress paired with buckle-adorned heels.

Kitty, who is married to Micheal Lewis, was just six years old when Diana passed away.

Previously speaking to Hello! Fashion, she touched on Diana's influence in the fashion industry. "I think she’s iconic and I suppose it’s such a wonderful thing that her fashion influence is still enduring today. She was a great ambassador for British fashion.”