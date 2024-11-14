Lady Kitty Spencer's corset wedding dress as you've never seen it in rare woodland photos

The picture of poised elegance is the only way to describe Lady Kitty Spencer on her wedding day in 2021.

Princess Diana's niece looked regal in a Dolce & Gabbana Victorian-inspired corset wedding dress as she married Michael Lewis in Rome on 24 July – one of many bridal gowns from the designer.

To mark Stefano Gabbana's birthday, Kitty shared unseen photos of her cracking a smile as she shared an intimate moment with the designer on her big day.

Surrounded by purple rhododendrons outside the impressive facade of Villa Aldo Brandini, the bride looked animated as she engaged in a conversation with Stefano, who had pale blue hair, and Domenico Dolce, who sported his trademark wide-rimmed glasses.

The trio shared hugs and kisses in the woodland photos, which offered a rare peek at the back of the princess-style gown they designed for Kitty.

The high neckline, structured shoulders and long sheer sleeves were on full display, as well as the intricate details of the lace corset covered with symbolic flowers, the waist-cinching silhouette and the flowing A-line skirt.

"I love you @mister.gabbana. Thank you for all our shared joy. I wish you every blessing on your birthday and always," Kitty wrote in the Instagram caption, and her followers flooded the comments section with praise about her "remarkable" and "angelic" gown.

The back had only been seen in one former photo, posted days after her wedding on Instagram. "Dress of dreams," she wrote as she displayed the impressive train.

Hidden wedding message

© Instagram Kitty is a global ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana

The Italian designers opened up about the heartfelt inspiration behind the dress in an interview with Tatler. "For the main dress she wanted to keep a fairly traditional, clean cut, but at the same time she desired to have a timeless allure.

"One of the inspirations is definitely her love for Italy. Kitty is in love with our beautiful country and its rich history, art and culture," said Domenico.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Diana's niece paid tribute to Rome and her Victorian heritage with her bridal gown

Stefano added: "But she is also a girl who is very attached to her origins, to England; to her heritage of the great Victorian era. And like all the English people, she has a great passion for all kinds of flowers."

Meanwhile, Kitty described the design process as filled with "a lot of happy tears" from herself, her family and her wedding dress designers during an appearance on the Conversations with Olga series.

Kitty's wedding

This was the most traditional of Charles Spencer's daughter Kitty's six outfits on her wedding weekend. She also wore a baby-blue tulle gown, a green and white floral gown, and an embroidered cream dress over the multi-day celebrations, which fell on the weekend of Tu B'av.

© Instagram Lady Kitty Spencer and her husband share a daughter called Athena

The Jewish holiday is said to be a great day for weddings, commitment ceremonies, renewal of vows or proposing.

South African businessman Michael is Jewish, and it's believed that Kitty converted to the religion before their nuptials. The couple are now parents to a daughter called Athena, whom Kitty revealed on Mother's Day in March 2024.

