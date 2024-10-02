Lady Kitty Spencer shares rare picture of her daughter - and she's one trendy fashionista

Lady Kitty Spencer shared the most adorable picture of her one-year-old daughter, Athena, on Instagram on Wednesday morning. The tot looked so trendy in the snap, wearing the ideal attire for a rainy day.

The rain was pelting down in London but little Athena looked cosy and comfortable - and not to mention stylish - in an adorable, Dalmatian-print puddle suit. The all-in-one style is ideal for toddlers wanting to splash in muddy puddles and she teamed the look with racing green wellies and a bear-shaped woolly hat in camel, complete with little ears. Aww!

© Instagram Lady Kitty Spencer's daughter Athena looked so cute in her stylish outerwear

Kitty reveals daughter

The 33-year-old model, who is the niece of the late Princess Diana, revealed the news that she had become a mother for the first time in a surprise announcement on Mother's Day earlier this year.

Kitty, who is signed with Storm modelling agency, is married to businessman Michael Lewis and she kept her pregnancy a secret from social media until long after her daughter was born.

Sharing a beautiful black and white photograph of herself with her daughter, whose face was turned away from the camera, the Dolce & Gabbana ambassador wrote: "It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally. Happy Mother's Day to those who celebrate today."

The blonde beauty's sisters, twins Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer, immediately commented, with Amelia writing: "The most perfect angel in the world," while Eliza echoed with a gushing post: "My perfect little Niece."

Kitty's lavish wedding

Kitty married Michael in a stunning ceremony back in 2021. The wedding took place in Rome and was quite the star-studded, glittering affair.

The wedding was held at Villa Aldo Brandini; a breathtaking 17th Century Italian mansion with show-stopping views across Rome. Dolce & Gabbana were the only fashion designers behind the bridal couture the bride wore on the day - and there were six dresses to be exact! Her main wedding gown was nothing short of spectacular. It was a head-to-toe lace style, which was designed with a Victorian-inspired collar, dramatic shoulders and cascading veil.