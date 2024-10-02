Lady Kitty Spencer shares rare picture of her daughter - and she's one trendy fashionista

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kitty Spencer shares rare picture of daughter - and she's one trendy fashionista
Kitty Spencer shares rare picture of daughter - and she's one trendy fashionista
Lady Kitty Spencer attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week January 22, 2018 in Paris, France. © Getty

Lady Kitty and her husband Michael Lewis have a daughter called Athena

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Lady Kitty Spencer shared the most adorable picture of her one-year-old daughter, Athena, on Instagram on Wednesday morning. The tot looked so trendy in the snap, wearing the ideal attire for a rainy day.

WATCH: Lady Kitty Spencer shares 'precious moment' with baby Athena

The rain was pelting down in London but little Athena looked cosy and comfortable - and not to mention stylish - in an adorable, Dalmatian-print puddle suit. The all-in-one style is ideal for toddlers wanting to splash in muddy puddles and she teamed the look with racing green wellies and a bear-shaped woolly hat in camel, complete with little ears. Aww!

Lady Kitty Spencer's daughter Athena© Instagram
Lady Kitty Spencer's daughter Athena looked so cute in her stylish outerwear

Kitty reveals daughter

The 33-year-old model, who is the niece of the late Princess Diana, revealed the news that she had become a mother for the first time in a surprise announcement on Mother's Day earlier this year.

View post on Instagram
 

Kitty, who is signed with Storm modelling agency, is married to businessman Michael Lewis and she kept her pregnancy a secret from social media until long after her daughter was born.

View post on Instagram
 

Sharing a beautiful black and white photograph of herself with her daughter, whose face was turned away from the camera, the Dolce & Gabbana ambassador wrote: "It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally. Happy Mother's Day to those who celebrate today."

 

The blonde beauty's sisters, twins Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer, immediately commented, with Amelia writing: "The most perfect angel in the world," while Eliza echoed with a gushing post: "My perfect little Niece."

 Kitty's lavish wedding

Kitty married Michael in a stunning ceremony back in 2021. The wedding took place in Rome and was quite the star-studded, glittering affair.

View post on Instagram
 

The wedding was held at Villa Aldo Brandini; a breathtaking 17th Century Italian mansion with show-stopping views across Rome. Dolce & Gabbana were the only fashion designers behind the bridal couture the bride wore on the day - and there were six dresses to be exact! Her main wedding gown was nothing short of spectacular. It was a head-to-toe lace style, which was designed with a Victorian-inspired collar, dramatic shoulders and cascading veil.  

