Lady Kitty Spencer turns heads in surprising gothic wedding dress

On Tuesday evening, the stunning Lady Kitty Spencer headed to the Atelier Emé Bridal Collection fashion show at Bagni Misteriosi in Milan.

Kitty, 33, was joined by her lookalike sisters, Lady Amelia, and Lady Eliza Spencer and stole the show as they posed for pictures ahead of the extravagant event.

WATCH: Lady Kitty Spencer is so chic - check out her looks

The mother-of-one looked sensational, rocking a long, dramatic gown in black, that came complete with a built-in corset. The heart shaped bustier proved the perfect contrast with the full, bombastic, voluminous skirt. Just divine!

© Instagram / @ameliaspencer15 The Spencer sisters looked stunning at the event

Although wedding dresses are typically white, there has been a noticeable shift in women rocking other colours in the past few years for their vows, and many have started to be a little more daring with bridalwear - the shade black is at the forefront of this. We are sure many brides will be taking inspiration from this beautiful gothic style.

© Instagram/kittyspencer Lady Kitty looked stunning in her gothic gown

We loved how Kitty accessorised the style too, or rather, lack of. She left all her jewellery at home, letting her Cinderella gown do all the talking, with her blonde hair slicked back at the front, and bold curls cascading down her bare back.

The Spencer twins

Kitty's twin sisters, who at 32 are just a year younger than the model, also wowed onlookers in glittering sequined ensembles from the Italian label's stunning collection.

© Instagram / @ameliaspencer15 The Spencer sisters incredible in their suits

Eliza rocked a tailored trouser suit which featured a blush sequin stripe down the leg and sparkling embellishments on the lapels. So chic.

Amelia looked dazzled in a matching champagne-hued mini dress that boasted a V neckline and an all-over sheer layer elevated with sequins. What a trio!

Kitty's wedding

Kitty is no stranger to wedding couture, after all, she wore six wedding dresses to her own nuptials to Michael Lewis in 2021.

The glamorous couple tied the knot in a three-day wedding celebration in Italy, with a star-studded guest list.

Kitty wore multiple bridal gowns, all of which were designed by Dolce & Gabbana, for whom she has modelled for, for many years. With long sleeves, puff shoulders and a stunning full skirt, her main wedding dress had similarities to her mother Victoria Lockwood's own gown worn in 1989.