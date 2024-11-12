Queen Mary levels up in incredible waist-sculpting jacket

Queen Mary proved workwear doesn't have to be boring on Monday when she stepped out for a solo visit to the Deaconess Foundation of which she is the patron.

King Frederik's wife, 52, was seen visiting the foundation to experience the work it does in education, health, and psychiatry. She wore a beautiful red blouse with a pie-crust collar and matching ruffled sleeves.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Queen Mary's greatest fashion moments - ever

© Kongehuset The 'Sloan' blouse from Isabel Marant was teamed with a chic double-breasted jacket, the 'Abbeville' style from The Fold which sculpted her silhouette. She also wore the matching 'Alzira' flared trousers.



© Kongehuset Rounding off the Australian-born Danish royal's look was the 'Boucle Ensemble' earrings from Sophie Bille Brahe which retail for over £11,000.



© Getty Queen Mary's statement earring collection The Queen has worn statement earrings to elevate her two most recent looks. On 8 November, Mary was seen at the annual party held at Copenhagen University wearing the 'Yahvi' dress in olive from Beulah London which was accessorised with a pair of drop earrings featuring bright coral stones.

© Getty Meanwhile, on 5 November the mother of four was spotted at the 20-year celebration of The Crown Prince Couple Awards at Vega in Copenhagen where she debuted the 'Lumi Chandelier Top Wesselton Diamond Earrings' from Julie Sandlau which are worth a staggering £13,000.



© Getty Queen Mary's bold accessories Meanwhile, Mary has also been adding a touch of glamour to her look with bold accessories alongside her statement earrings. Last week, the royal wore two pairs of statement heels - one in a snakeskin print and another in leopard print.

© Getty The Gianvito Rossi leopard print heels were used to dress up a chocolate brown suede Prada jacket and beige A-line skirt worn to the Children's Aid Day award ceremony at Copenhagen City Hall.



© Getty A more pared-back look The royal left her statement heels at home when she stepped out with her daughter Princess Josephine in a totally different look. The mother-daughter duo headed to the Hubertusjagt drag hunting event in Dyrehaven. Mary wore a longline brown coat from Strenesse with a quilted waistcoat from Seeland and khaki cord trousers.