Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary levels up in incredible waist-sculpting jacket
Subscribe
Queen Mary levels up in incredible waist-sculpting jacket
Queen Mary in purple dress and headband with grey shawl© Getty

Queen Mary levels up in incredible waist-sculpting jacket

King Frederik's wife visited the Deaconess Foundation in a new tailored look

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Queen Mary proved workwear doesn't have to be boring on Monday when she stepped out for a solo visit to the Deaconess Foundation of which she is the patron.

King Frederik's wife, 52, was seen visiting the foundation to experience the work it does in education, health, and psychiatry. She wore a beautiful red blouse with a pie-crust collar and matching ruffled sleeves.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Queen Mary's greatest fashion moments - ever
Queen Mary outside surrounded by well wishers in navy suit© Kongehuset

The 'Sloan' blouse from Isabel Marant was teamed with a chic double-breasted jacket, the 'Abbeville' style from The Fold which sculpted her silhouette. She also wore the matching 'Alzira' flared trousers.

Queen Mary in a red pie crust collar blouse and navy suit © Kongehuset

Rounding off the Australian-born Danish royal's look was the 'Boucle Ensemble' earrings from Sophie Bille Brahe which retail for over £11,000.

Queen Mary at event in green dress© Getty

Queen Mary's statement earring collection

The Queen has worn statement earrings to elevate her two most recent looks. On 8 November, Mary was seen at the annual party held at Copenhagen University wearing the 'Yahvi' dress in olive from Beulah London which was accessorised with a pair of drop earrings featuring bright coral stones.

Queen Mary smiling in black jumpsuit© Getty

Meanwhile, on 5 November the mother of four was spotted at the 20-year celebration of The Crown Prince Couple Awards at Vega in Copenhagen where she debuted the 'Lumi Chandelier Top Wesselton Diamond Earrings' from Julie Sandlau which are worth a staggering £13,000.

Queen Mary arrives at Copenhagen University hall in green a-line dress© Getty

Queen Mary's bold accessories

Meanwhile, Mary has also been adding a touch of glamour to her look with bold accessories alongside her statement earrings.

Last week, the royal wore two pairs of statement heels - one in a snakeskin print and another in leopard print.

Queen Mary arrived at Copenhagen City Hall as she attended the Children's Aid Day in leopard print kicks© Getty

The Gianvito Rossi leopard print heels were used to dress up a chocolate brown suede Prada jacket and beige A-line skirt worn to the Children's Aid Day award ceremony at Copenhagen City Hall.

Queen Mary posed with horse and man in uniform© Getty

A more pared-back look

The royal left her statement heels at home when she stepped out with her daughter Princess Josephine in a totally different look. 

The mother-daughter duo headed to the Hubertusjagt drag hunting event in Dyrehaven. Mary wore a longline brown coat from Strenesse with a quilted waistcoat from Seeland and khaki cord trousers. 

Queen Mary and Princess Josephine matching in chic coats© Getty

DISCOVER: Royal style twins! Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and more in identical outfits

To dress up her look, the monarch's wife carried the 'Saffiano Buckle Tote Bag in Caramello' from Prada and the 'Hunting Brooch' from Ragnar R. Jørgensen.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More