Queen Mary is unreal in sculpting silky flares and shocking heels
Queen Mary smiling in black jumpsuit© Getty

Queen Mary is next level in silky fitted flares and vibrant heels

King Frederik's wife looked incredible in a leg-split look

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Queen Mary looked so elevated as she stepped out with King Frederik on Tuesday evening for the 20-year celebration of The Crown Prince Couple Awards at Vega in Copenhagen.

The Danish Queen, 52, was spotted upon arrival in the 'Dover' tuxedo jumpsuit from Max Mara which featured a figure-sculpting fit, long sleeves, and leg-split flares. 

Queen Mary on the red carpet with yellow accessories © Getty

The waist-cinching number also featured satin-lined lapels and boxy shoulders for a structured look. To accessorise her look, the Australian-born royal opted for heels and an envelope clutch in the most unexpected canary yellow hue.

King Frederik and Queen Mary on red carpet in smart dress© Getty

King Frederik's wife opted for the 'Satin Embellished Clutch' from Prada to complement her sparkling buckle-adorned 'Hangisi' pumps from Manolo Blahnik - modern yet regal!

Queen Mary holding hand up to tuck hair away© Getty

To take her look to the next level, Mary wore her hair in a centre part and tucked it behind the ear to reveal dazzling tennis drop diamond earrings. On her right hand, she wore the most incredible diamond ring with a huge yellow stone in the centre.

Queen Mary on stage with king frederik© Getty

For makeup, the bronzed royal wore a shimmering smokey eye and glossy rosy pink lip.

Queen Mary posed with people in jumpsuit© Kongehuset

Another designer jumpsuit

It is not the first time Mary has chosen a Max Mara jumpsuit for a royal engagement. In September, Crown Prince Christian's mother attended Denmark's Free Research Fund research conference in the brand's gorgeous 'Prince of Wales Checked Wool Jumpsuit' which featured fitted trousers and a tailored top.

It was teamed with a swishy ponytail and the 'Gianvito 105 Fumo Grey Suede' pumps from Gianvito Rossi.

Queen Mary arrived at Copenhagen City Hall as she attended the Children's Aid Day in leopard print kicks© Getty

Queen Mary's killer heels

The Queen stepped out earlier in the day for the Children's Aid Day award ceremony at Copenhagen City Hall. She chose a second pair of killer heels - a leopard print pair from Gianvito Rossi. 


Queen Mary clapping in belted Prada jacket and beige skirt© Getty

She styled her eye-catching kicks with a tapered chocolate brown suede jacket from Prada which was belted and styled with the 'Ada' midi skirt from Guiliva Heritage and a satin blouse.

Mary in a blue lace dress with matching heels© Getty

The mother of four has also previously rocked statement shoes in vibrant hues. Mary elevated her intricate lace 'Elodie' dress by Moss and Spy with Gianvito Rossi satin pumps in a bold cobalt hue when she presented the Carlsberg Foundation's Research Awards.

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark attending King Charles III's coronation© Getty

DISCOVER: Queen Mary is dripping in jewels for tribute to wedding day everyone missed

Mary also took her killer heels abroad when she arrived at Westminster Abbey for King Charles' coronation in May 2023 in a pair of vivid purple pumps from Gianvito Rossi.

