Queen Mary is next level in silky fitted flares and vibrant heels

Queen Mary looked so elevated as she stepped out with King Frederik on Tuesday evening for the 20-year celebration of The Crown Prince Couple Awards at Vega in Copenhagen.

The Danish Queen, 52, was spotted upon arrival in the 'Dover' tuxedo jumpsuit from Max Mara which featured a figure-sculpting fit, long sleeves, and leg-split flares.

© Getty The waist-cinching number also featured satin-lined lapels and boxy shoulders for a structured look. To accessorise her look, the Australian-born royal opted for heels and an envelope clutch in the most unexpected canary yellow hue.



© Getty King Frederik's wife opted for the 'Satin Embellished Clutch' from Prada to complement her sparkling buckle-adorned 'Hangisi' pumps from Manolo Blahnik - modern yet regal!



© Getty To take her look to the next level, Mary wore her hair in a centre part and tucked it behind the ear to reveal dazzling tennis drop diamond earrings. On her right hand, she wore the most incredible diamond ring with a huge yellow stone in the centre.

© Getty For makeup, the bronzed royal wore a shimmering smokey eye and glossy rosy pink lip.



© Kongehuset Another designer jumpsuit It is not the first time Mary has chosen a Max Mara jumpsuit for a royal engagement. In September, Crown Prince Christian's mother attended Denmark's Free Research Fund research conference in the brand's gorgeous 'Prince of Wales Checked Wool Jumpsuit' which featured fitted trousers and a tailored top. It was teamed with a swishy ponytail and the 'Gianvito 105 Fumo Grey Suede' pumps from Gianvito Rossi.



© Getty Queen Mary's killer heels The Queen stepped out earlier in the day for the Children's Aid Day award ceremony at Copenhagen City Hall. She chose a second pair of killer heels - a leopard print pair from Gianvito Rossi.



© Getty She styled her eye-catching kicks with a tapered chocolate brown suede jacket from Prada which was belted and styled with the 'Ada' midi skirt from Guiliva Heritage and a satin blouse.



© Getty The mother of four has also previously rocked statement shoes in vibrant hues. Mary elevated her intricate lace 'Elodie' dress by Moss and Spy with Gianvito Rossi satin pumps in a bold cobalt hue when she presented the Carlsberg Foundation's Research Awards.



© Getty DISCOVER: Queen Mary is dripping in jewels for tribute to wedding day everyone missed Mary also took her killer heels abroad when she arrived at Westminster Abbey for King Charles' coronation in May 2023 in a pair of vivid purple pumps from Gianvito Rossi.

