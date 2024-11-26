Queen Mary debuts her most voluminous curls in waist-defining coat

Queen Mary looked primed and ready for the coming months of winter style as she headed out on Monday for the unveiling of the monument for Countess Danner at Danner in Copenhagen.

King Frederik's wife, 52, was spotted recycling her 18-year-old wool coat by Prada which featured a high neckline and cinched waist thanks to a built-in tan leather belt.

© Kongehuset Her figure-defining outerwear was teamed with a pair of black and brown check trousers - the 'Pirette' style from Skall Studio. She also swapped her usual knee-high suede boots for an ankle-length pair with a skinny stiletto heel, also from Prada.



© Kongehuset Tying the look together was a set of tan accessories - the 'Mortimer' pecan leather bag from Anya Hindmarch and a pair of gloves. The warm tones were complemented by her gold 'Vega Relief Creol' earrings from Dulong.





© Kongehuset The Danish Queen's hair looked more voluminous than ever with tonnes of body at the root and luscious bouncy curls in the lengths.



© Steen Evald, Kongehuset A royal portrait Just last week, Queen Mary appeared in a new official royal portrait and she looked sublime. The mother of four looked serene in a white dress with a subtle boat neckline and structured shoulders. The highlight of her look was her small 'F' necklace from Halberstadt featuring tiny diamonds. The subtle tribute to her husband of 20 years was a far cry from the statement diamond and emerald diadem she wore for the portrait captured in April.

© Steen Evald, The Royal House To accompany her Danish Emerald Parure tiara and matching necklace with a deep green velvet gown with lace sleeves.



© DET DANSKE KONGEHUS The Australian-born royal was spotted wearing a navy slim-fit navy rollneck with wide-leg trousers as she sat listening to the podcast at home at Amalienborg Palace. DISCOVER: Queen Mary levels up in incredible waist-sculpting jacket It was the same look, accessorised with her Gucci reading glasses, she wore to meet with Maya and Rükiye from the Mary Foundation youth panel.