Queen Mary is mesmerising in Pearl Poire tiara and glittering gown
Point de Vue Out Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (14768424p) Queen Mary during the State Banquet at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, on the first day of the two day state visit by the Icelandic President to Denmark. State Visit from Iceland to Denmark, Copenhagen, Denmark - 8 Oct 2024© Shutterstock

The Danish queen hosted a gala dinner with King Frederik for the Icelandic president

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Queen Mary of Denmark looked resplendent on Tuesday night as she hosted a gala dinner at Christiansborg Palace with her husband King Frederik for Halla Tómasdóttir, the president of Iceland.

The Australian-born royal, 52, looked wonderful in a glittering midnight blue gown by Jesper Høvring, featuring an asymmetric top and a reworked satin tiered skirt. 

Queen Mary wowed in the reworked gown© Shutterstock
Queen Mary wowed in the reworked gown

The ensemble was first seen a decade ago at Bambi Awards and has been remodelled several different ways since, including an additional velvet overlay for the annual New Year's banquet in 2016, and in its full glittering glory at her son Crown Prince Christian's 18th birthday dinner last year. 

The thrifty queen is no stranger to an upcycle and frequently wears pieces from her wardrobe dating back to her early royal years. 

Mary was seated between President Halla Tomasdottir and her husband Bjorn Skulason© Shutterstock
Mary was seated between President Halla Tomasdottir and her husband Bjorn Skulason

The star of the show was the Danish royal's tiara. Queen Mary wore the Pearl Poire tiara which dates back to 1825 when it was commissioned as a wedding gift from King Frederich Wilhelm III of Prussia to his daughter, Princess Louise, upon her marriage to Prince Frederick of the Netherlands

Mary wore it with the Antique Diamond Parure and earrings - a collection of jewels that became synonymous with her mother-in-law, Queen Margrethe, during her 52-year reign. 

King Frederik delivered a speech at the dinner© Shutterstock
King Frederik delivered a speech at the dinner

King Frederik looked dapper in military uniform while the evening's special guest President Halla Tómasdóttir looked lovely in a gold embellished gown.

Queen Mary's terrific tiaras

Queen Mary waving, wearing a lavender gown and pearl tiara© Shutterstock
Queen Mary debuted the Pearl Poire tiara

The royal mother of four has worn many beautiful heirloom tiaras in her time - both before and after she ascended the throne in January upon the abdication of Queen Margrethe.

In May, she looked utterly dreamy in a lavender look fit for a fairytale. Mary attended a state dinner during her and Frederik's visit to Norway where she wore a stunning Birgit Hallstein dress with delicate tulle sleeves and a cinched waistline.

King Frederik accompanied Queen Sonja© Getty
Queen Mary wore a Birgit Hallstein gown

The lovely lilac piece was teamed with the Pearl Poire tiara - making its debut on Queen Mary.

queen mary and queen silvia in ballgowns and tiaras© Getty
Queen Mary wore her Ruby Parure diadem

Earlier in the month the royal opted for a deeper shade of purple as Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel welcomed King Frederik and Queen Mary into Stockholm Palace during their two-day state visit to Sweden. 

Mary wore an ethereal gold top and skirt combo from Jesper Hovring with climbing florals up the bodice to tie in with her Ruby Parure tiara, earrings, necklace, brooch, and bracelet.

Queen Silvia of Sweden, Queen Mary welcoming banquet guests© Getty
Queen Mary's tiara dates back to the 19th century

The 200-year-old diadem was crafted in 1804 for Désirée Clary Bernadotte (later Queen Desideria of Sweden) ahead of Emperor Napoleon's coronation.

Princess Kate in a pink sparkly gown and tiara with Queen Mary© PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock
Princess Kate and Queen Mary twinned in tiaras in Jordan

It is not the first time the Danish monarch's wife has twinned with another prominent royal at an important evening event. In June 2023, Mary was spotted catching up with the Princess of Wales at the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan at the Al Husseiniya Palace.

Queen Mary wowed in the Edwardian Tiara as she styled out a gold and pale blue gown.

