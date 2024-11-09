Queen Mary of Denmark looked so stylish on Friday as she stepped out solo for the annual party held at Copenhagen University.

King Frederik's wife, 52, was seen arriving at the event in a beautiful forest green A-line dress - the 'Yahvi' dress in olive from Beulah London.

© Getty The figure-flattering piece, which has been worn several times by the Duchess of Edinburgh, featured a crew neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves and was cinched at the waist with a skinny snakeskin belt.



© Getty Mary's love of animal print was also brought into her look via her chosen footwear. The Australian-born royal popped on the 'Gianvito 105 Pink Python' pumps from Gianvito Rossi which added a modern flare to the classic silhouette of her gown.



© Getty The royal also carried a black snakeskin clutch and rounded off her look with statement drop earrings featuring green and coral stones and the 'Anello Tahitian Pearl Bracelet' from Dulong.





© Getty Queen Mary's animal print accessories It is not the first time that Mary has elevated her look with on-trend animal print accessories. On Tuesday, the mother-of-four stepped out for the Children's Aid Day award ceremony at Copenhagen City Hall wearing a pair of leopard print heels to jazz up her chocolate brown suede jacket from Prada and beige 'Ada' midi skirt from Guiliva Heritage.

© Alamy Meanwhile, Mary's snakeskin heels made a comeback when she attended the DI business conference in Copenhagen in October. The royal arrived in a blue-toned grey single-breasted blazer and matching wide-leg trousers with the snakeskin heels breaking up the block colour moment.

© Getty A stunning evening look It has been a busy week for the Danish Queen with Mary making an appearance on Wednesday in a gorgeous evening look alongside her husband. Crown Prince Christian's mother gave a speech at the 20-year celebration of The Crown Prince Couple Awards at Vega in Copenhagen wearing a slinky black jumpsuit, the 'Dover' style from Max Mara.

The sculpted jumpsuit was teamed with unexpected bright yellow heels from Manolo Blahnik and a matching clutch from Prada.