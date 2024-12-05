Queen Maxima oozes chic in bridal white dress during London visit

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands was a vision in white on Wednesday while attending a financial health event in London.

© Shutterstock The bridal white look oozed elegance

The Dutch royal donned a glamorous calf-length, off-white dress for the occasion. The short-sleeved garment featured an elegant, sharp neckline and a hemline that danced round the lower leg. The 53-year-old wore a matching, chic cape over the dress, with the padded shoulders and draped sleeves enhancing the royal’s polished look.

Maxima teamed her stylish outfit with a pair of pearl drop earrings, a golden stack of bracelets and a leather banded watch. As she stepped outside, she kept herself warm by layering a belted, camel-toned wool trench coat over the top which perfectly matched with her suede camel court heels.

© Shutterstock The queen layered up for the cold

Keeping with her refined look, the Dutch royal styled her blonde locks in a chic bun and kept her makeup natural with a radiant complexion coupled with a dark smokey eye.

The queen has been enjoying her time in London and was spotted on a festive girls' night out on Tuesday at London's private members club Loulou's. Maxima stunned in a figure-hugging burnt orange, velvet three-piece suit that featured opulent silver floral buttons embellished onto the waistcoat and blazer.

The royal has also been busy attending numerous events during her stay and featured on a panel for the Financial Times Global Banking Summit on Tuesday. Maxima is the UN Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Financial Health. The queen oozed style during the annual summit in a sparkling, figure-hugging suit.

The Financial Times Global Banking Summit was attended by leading industry figures, including Filippo Gori, CEO of J. P. Morgan, Francesca Carlesi, UK CEO of Revolut and other bank leaders from Barclays, NatWest and Deutsche Bank. The panel discussed the likes of geopolitics, economics, technology, climate and investment.

© Shutterstock Maxima dazzled in a sparkly suit

The Argentinian-born royal has a degree in economics and was previously employed in finance in New York. Discussing her role as UN Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Financial Health exclusively to HELLO!'s sister title ¡HOLA!, Maxima said: "I am very grateful that it has been made possible, that I have been given the space to do these things."

She continued: "At the same time, that comes with a tremendous amount of responsibility, requiring proper co-ordination with ministers and their ministries."

And it looks like the queen's daughter, Princess Alexia, is set to follow in her mother's footsteps as she is currently studying a degree in Science and Engineering for Social Change at University College London.