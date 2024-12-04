Queen Maxima stuns in velvet suit for festive night out in London

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands exuded glamour on Tuesday evening as she enjoyed a night out in London with her girlfriends.

© Getty Images Queen Maxima of the Netherlands oozed chic in a three-piece suit

The royal donned a figure-hugging burnt orange, velvet three-piece suit that featured opulent silver floral buttons embellished onto the waistcoat and blazer. The straight leg, tailored trousers were the epitome of sophisticated style, with the high-waistband and floor-length cut oozing chic.

A pair of matching, pointed-toe heels peaked through beneath the trousers, while queen Maxima accessorised her look with a burnt orange clutch bag. The royal was frosted in luxurious jewels as she completed her look with a chunky diamond necklace encrusted with amber gems. The lavish necklace paired perfectly with the matching diamond rock Maxima donned on her finger and a glistening pair of earrings.

The queen's blonde locks were styled in a straight, sleek style, while her makeup was kept natural with a black winged eyeliner and a pinch of pink blush.

© Getty Images The velvet suit was a beautiful burnt orange shade

Maxima was all smiles as she was joined by a group of girlfriends at London's private members club Loulou's.

The Dutch royal was visiting London to attend the Financial Times Global Banking Summit on Tuesday. Maxima is the UN Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Financial Health. The queen oozed style during the annual summit in a sparkling, figure-hugging suit.

The midnight blue suit was adorned with glitter and gold embellished buttons. Maxima was a vision of elegance as she teamed her look with a set of sapphire encrusted drop earrings, a timeless leather band watch, and a silver chain bracelet.

© Shutterstock Maxima dazzled in a sparkly suit

Maxima opted for a glamorous and heavier makeup look, with a dark smokey eye paired with a bronzed cheek and a pink stained lip. The polished look was complete with a deep red manicure, while the queen's locks were swept into a quiff style out of her face.

The Financial Times Global Banking Summit was attended by a slew of leading figures, including Filippo Gori, CEO of J. P. Morgan, Francesca Carlesi, UK CEO of Revolut and other bank leaders from Barclays, NatWest and Deutsche Bank. The panel discussed the likes of geopolitics, economics, technology, climate and investment.

© Shutterstock The queen attended the Financial Times Global Banking Summit

The royal is no stranger to the UK, with her daughter, Princess Alexia studying at University College London. The 19-year-old is currently completing a degree in Science and Engineering for Social Change at the prestigious university.

© Getty Images The royal family posed together for a set of winter photos

Princess Alexia recently reunited with her family as she returned home for a set of winter photos. An Instagram post from the Dutch Palace read: "The #photo session with King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima, the Princess of Orange, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane will take place in the Begijnhof in Amsterdam.

"The photo session takes place in Amsterdam due to the celebration of the city's 750th anniversary. The Begijnhof is one of the oldest parts of Amsterdam and has existed for more than 600 years."