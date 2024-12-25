Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis charm crowds on Christmas Day walkabout - best photos

Prince George, 11, looked smart and poised as he led the way alongside his younger siblings. Nine-year-old Princess Charlotte charmed onlookers with her sweet smiles, while six-year-old Prince Louis once again captured hearts with his cheeky demeanour and playful waves.
The family walked from St Mary Magdalene Church, where they attended the annual Christmas morning service, to greet the crowds who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the royals.
1/11
Young Louis clung to his mother Kate's hand during the walk.
2/11
Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis were on their best behaviour.
3/11
There's no denying how close Prince Louis is with his mother Kate.
4/11
Charles, 76, and Queen Camilla, 77, walked the short distance from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church, past a crowd of well-wishers
5/11
The young Wales children were dressed impeccably for the occasion.
6/11
Charlotte wore a festive blue coat while Louis and Prince George opted for classic tailored coats.
7/11
Prince Louis looked happy as he carried gifts from well-wishers.
8/11
The young royals were also joined by Zara and Mike Tindall's children as well as Peter Phillips' children.
9/11
Princess Beatrice's stepson Christoper also made an appearance.
10/11
After Christmas Day service, the royal family will gather at Sandringham House, the monarch's much-loved Norfolk residence, where they tend to mark Christmas each year.
11/11
This Christmas marks a poignant time for the royals. During the past few months, the Princess of Wales has made a gradual return to public duties after being treated for cancer, while the King is still under the care of cancer specialists.
During his trip to South Africa, William spoke candidly about the health scares, saying: "Honestly, it's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life. So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.
"But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it's been, yeah, it's been brutal."
