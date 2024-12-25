Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis charm crowds on Christmas Day walkabout - best photos

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis charm crowds on Christmas Day walkabout - photos
The Wales family attend the Christmas Morning Service © Getty

Prince William and Princess Kate looked every inch the proud parents

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
The youngest members of the royal family, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, stole the spotlight during the traditional Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham. 

The royal trio, accompanied by their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, delighted well-wishers as they joined King Charles and other senior royals for the festive outing. 

WATCH: Royal family arrive for church service in Sandringham

Prince George, 11, looked smart and poised as he led the way alongside his younger siblings. Nine-year-old Princess Charlotte charmed onlookers with her sweet smiles, while six-year-old Prince Louis once again captured hearts with his cheeky demeanour and playful waves. 

The family walked from St Mary Magdalene Church, where they attended the annual Christmas morning service, to greet the crowds who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the royals. 

1/11

Queen Camilla, King Charles, the Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Prince George on Christmas Day © Shutterstock

Young Louis clung to his mother Kate's hand during the walk.

2/11

Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George react upon arrival© Getty

Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis were on their best behaviour. 

3/11

Princess Kate and Prince Louis© Getty

There's no denying how close Prince Louis is with his mother Kate.

4/11

© PA Images via Getty Images

Charles, 76, and Queen Camilla, 77, walked the short distance from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church, past a crowd of well-wishers


5/11

The Princess of Wales on Christmas Day© Shutterstock

The young Wales children were dressed impeccably for the occasion.

6/11

© Getty

Charlotte wore a festive blue coat while Louis and Prince George opted for classic tailored coats.

7/11

Prince Louis carries gifts from well-wishers© Getty

Prince Louis looked happy as he carried gifts from well-wishers.

8/11

Lena Tindall, Zara Tindall, Isla Phillips and Peter Phillips attending the Christmas Day morning church service© Getty

The young royals were also joined by Zara and Mike Tindall's children as well as Peter Phillips' children. 

9/11

Princess Beatrice walked alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and stepson Christopher Woolf © Getty

Princess Beatrice's stepson Christoper also made an appearance.

10/11

Royals on Christmas Day© Getty

After Christmas Day service, the royal family will gather at Sandringham House, the monarch's much-loved Norfolk residence, where they tend to mark Christmas each year.

11/11

Mike Tindall was spotted sharing a giggle with daughter Mia and niece Savannah© Getty

This Christmas marks a poignant time for the royals. During the past few months, the Princess of Wales has made a gradual return to public duties after being treated for cancer, while the King is still under the care of cancer specialists.

Prince William recently described the past 12 months as "brutal" in the wake of his family's illnesses. 

During his trip to South Africa, William spoke candidly about the health scares, saying: "Honestly, it's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life. So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult. 

"But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it's been, yeah, it's been brutal."

