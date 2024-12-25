Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis charm crowds on Christmas Day walkabout - best photos

The youngest members of the royal family, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, stole the spotlight during the traditional Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham.

The royal trio, accompanied by their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, delighted well-wishers as they joined King Charles and other senior royals for the festive outing.

Prince George, 11, looked smart and poised as he led the way alongside his younger siblings. Nine-year-old Princess Charlotte charmed onlookers with her sweet smiles, while six-year-old Prince Louis once again captured hearts with his cheeky demeanour and playful waves.

The family walked from St Mary Magdalene Church, where they attended the annual Christmas morning service, to greet the crowds who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the royals.

Prince William recently described the past 12 months as "brutal" in the wake of his family's illnesses.

During his trip to South Africa, William spoke candidly about the health scares, saying: "Honestly, it's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life. So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.

"But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it's been, yeah, it's been brutal."