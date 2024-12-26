Revealed: What Prince George whispered to sister Princess Charlotte during Christmas Day walkabout

Royal fans were delighted on Wednesday when the Wales family made a Christmas outing in full-force, complete with appearances from Princess Kate, Prince William, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte.

© Getty The Wales family made a festive picture

In keeping with the yearly tradition, senior royals arrived en masse to St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham to attend a Christmas Day service.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's family coordinated their outfits, opting for festive forest green and navy blue attire.

Princess Charlotte, nine, wore a tartan coat that matched with her mother's scarf, while her brothers followed Prince William's example with smart ties and long coats.

Keen-eyed watchers captured a sweet moment between the two eldest children as they passed along the rows of royal well-wishers, collecting flowers and gifts from those who had come out to see the family on the festive day.

WATCH: The touching moment Prince George speaks to his sister at Sandringham

Already laden with a teddy bear and what appeared to be some chocolates with Father Christmas on, Prince George, 11, turned back to get the attention of his younger sister and pointed towards the crowd, saying: "She's got chocolate for you."

Prince William then placed a guiding hand on his son's shoulder, keeping the family together as they made their way along the short walk between Sandringham House and St Mary Magdalene Church.

© Getty Dad-of-three William was keeping a close eye on things

Prince Louis, six, charmed royal fans with waves and cheeky smiles. He held his mum Princess Kate's hand for most of the way, but appeared very happy when given festive chocolates and even a stuffed toy by well-wishers.

The family's public appearance is the second in recent months, as William, George, Charlotte and Louis supported the Princess of Wales in her role hosting the annual 'Together at Christmas' carol concert.

© Getty The young princes and princess were delighted to receive gifts

It's been a difficult time for the young family as Princess Kate recently completed chemotherapy treatment for cancer. Her appearance at the carol concert, as well as a few low-key moments across the year, are part of her phased return to royal duties.

Acknowledging the difficult year in a video released by the couple on Instagram, Kate said: "This time has, above all, reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted – of simply loving and being loved."

© Getty It's been a difficult year for the Princess

Explaining that her return to work would be gradual, a source told HELLO!: "The commitment to duty from both her and William is unwavering... but she's cognisant of the fact that the road to recovery is long. She has to focus on that as well."

LISTEN: Inside a tumultuous year for the royal family