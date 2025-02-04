Princess Kate just wore her favourite 'football mum' outfit with Prince Louis

The Princess of Wales has taken to Instagram to deliver a deeply personal message in light of World Cancer Day.

"Don't forget to nurture all that lies beyond the disease," the Princess penned in a heartfelt caption, one month after she shared she is in remission from cancer.

WATCH: Princess Kate enjoys the outdoors with Prince William and their children as she shares she is cancer free

Kate embraced her wild side as she embodied off-duty style in a photograph captured by her youngest son, Prince Louis.

Standing in a forest, most likely Windsor Great Park that backs onto Adelaide Cottage, the mother-of-three looked at peace with nature as she spread her arms wide. Prince William's wife nailed country chic in the Barbour x Alexa Chung 'Elfie' jacket in khaki green.

© Instagram Princess Kate pictured in frosty woodland for World Cancer Day

The oversized trench-like coat, crafted from garment-dyed stretch cotton fabric, effortlessly blends Barbour's quintessentially British outdoors practicality with a modern flair - and boasts a detachable lime-green collar so its wearer can switch up the aesthetic.

The Princess paired her coat with grey jeans, knee-high leather boots and a corduroy baker boy hat. Kate has been pictured in her baker boy cap before and it's the 'Lindsay' cap from Really Wild Clothing - a brand the Princess used to work for before she became royalty.

© AFP The Princess of Wales wore the same baker boy cap in 2013

The royal has worn the nostalgic hat - also known as a newsboy cap - for several years, having first worn it in 2013 at a meeting with a local Scout Centre, then again in 2022 to volunteer at the Great Tower Scout Camp, one of nine Scout Activity Centres in the UK.

Kate's 'football mum' style

It's not often the Princess of Wales is seen in her natural habit, unpolished and relaxed away from the royal spotlight. The royal was previously seen wearing her Barbour coat and baker boy cap in October 2024, when she was spotted spectating a local football match in which Prince Louis was playing.

Whether strolling through the countryside, cheering from the sidelines at her children's sporting events, or enjoying family time away from the spotlight, the Princess of Wales always knows how to strike the perfect balance between casual and chic.

© Getty The Princess of Wales has several Barbour jackets in her collection

It seems the royal dresses differently when she knows she may not be photographed, styling herself in a way that befits her role as a hands-on mother-of-three.

She rarely passes on the opportunity to ditch her heels when she's in a family setting, opting for countryside-ready walking boots or her favourite Veja trainers.