Duchess Sophie marks first engagement of her 60s with killer boots

The Duchess of Edinburgh nailed workwear chic when she stepped out for her first engagement of her 60s following her milestone birthday on Monday.

Duchess Sophie was seen visiting Dogs for Autism and the Treloar Trust in Hampshire where she looked lovely in a pair of bright teal trousers with a wide-leg cut and waist-cinching silhouette.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Duchess Sophie's very best looks

© Shutterstock Sophie is the royal patron of theTreloar Trust She also wore a figure-flattering navy blazer with boxy shoulders and gold accenting buttons. Underneath, she popped on a simple white shirt and rounded off the look with a pair of stylish suede boots in an understated taupe hue.

© Shutterstock Sophie showed her sporty side Adding the finishing touches, Sophie put on a circular pendant necklace and the 'Arizona Small Earrings' from Giulia Barela.

Duchess Sophie's milestone birthday View post on Instagram The royal appeared in a number of photographs shot by Christina Ebenezer to mark her 60th year. She beamed from ear to ear wearing a black turtleneck sweater and white pleated skirt as she sat in one of the bay windows of her Bagshot Park home in Surrey. "After admiring two portraits I photographed of Letitia Wright & Michaela Coel at the National Portrait Gallery, the Duchess wanted to collaborate and be captured in a different light for this new chapter of life," the photographer revealed on Instagram alongside the bible verse: "A person's gift makes room for him, and leads him before important people.'. Proverbs 18:16."

Sophie in the colour of the season © Getty Sophie opted for a block colour look The royal headed out for her first engagement of the year when she visited The Company Shop - a community hub in London. She rocked the colour of the season – burgundy – in her killer Jimmy Choo boots and fine knit sweater from Whistles.

© Getty Sophie rocked a protocol-breaking mani She also incorporated the berry hue into her vampy lipstick and deep purple manicure which were a departure from her usual nude palette.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh is a royal style icon The colour has become an autumn/winter staple for Sophie. In September 2024, she attended the British Fashion Council event at Burlington House in London where she teamed a merlot-hued blouse with patent heels and a pair of Victoria Beckham flares.

© Getty The then-Countess of Wessex attended the Arab Women of Year Awards hosted by The Bicester Collection DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie dines out in gorgeous polka dot look Her most glamorous burgundy look was reserved for the 2022 Arab Women of the Year Awards. The mother of two wore a sheer floor-length number covered in intricate embroidery. She also wore statement earrings and a smokey eye for added drama.

LISTEN: The big royal events happening this year amid King Charles' ongoing treatment