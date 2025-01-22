Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie marks first engagement of her 60s with killer boots
Sophie in berry blouse and green trousers© Getty

Prince Edward's wife was seen on a royal engagement in Hampshire

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Edinburgh nailed workwear chic when she stepped out for her first engagement of her 60s following her milestone birthday on Monday.

Duchess Sophie was seen visiting Dogs for Autism and the Treloar Trust in Hampshire where she looked lovely in a pair of bright teal trousers with a wide-leg cut and waist-cinching silhouette. 

Sophie in teal trousers and navy blazer© Shutterstock
Sophie is the royal patron of theTreloar Trust

She also wore a figure-flattering navy blazer with boxy shoulders and gold accenting buttons. Underneath, she popped on a simple white shirt and rounded off the look with a pair of stylish suede boots in an understated taupe hue.

Sophie holding union jack flag on poolside© Shutterstock
Sophie showed her sporty side

Adding the finishing touches, Sophie put on a circular pendant necklace and the 'Arizona Small Earrings' from Giulia Barela.

Duchess Sophie's milestone birthday

The royal appeared in a number of photographs shot by Christina Ebenezer to mark her 60th year. She beamed from ear to ear wearing a black turtleneck sweater and white pleated skirt as she sat in one of the bay windows of her Bagshot Park home in Surrey.

"After admiring two portraits I photographed of Letitia Wright & Michaela Coel at the National Portrait Gallery, the Duchess wanted to collaborate and be captured in a different light for this new chapter of life," the photographer revealed on Instagram alongside the bible verse: "A person's gift makes room for him, and leads him before important people.'. Proverbs 18:16."

Sophie in the colour of the season

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh visits "The Company Shop - community hub" on January 15, 2025 in London, England.© Getty
Sophie opted for a block colour look

The royal headed out for her first engagement of the year when she visited The Company Shop - a community hub in London. She rocked the colour of the season – burgundy – in her killer Jimmy Choo boots and fine knit sweater from Whistles. 

Sophie smiling with hand on chest© Getty
Sophie rocked a protocol-breaking mani

She also incorporated the berry hue into her vampy lipstick and deep purple manicure which were a departure from her usual nude palette.

The Duchess of Edinburgh in grey trousers and burgundy blouse© Getty
The Duchess of Edinburgh is a royal style icon

The colour has become an autumn/winter staple for Sophie. In September 2024, she attended the British Fashion Council event at Burlington House in London where she teamed a merlot-hued blouse with patent heels and a pair of Victoria Beckham flares.

Sophie in sheer burgundy dress© Getty
The then-Countess of Wessex attended the Arab Women of Year Awards hosted by The Bicester Collection

Her most glamorous burgundy look was reserved for the 2022 Arab Women of the Year Awards. The mother of two wore a sheer floor-length number covered in intricate embroidery. She also wore statement earrings and a smokey eye for added drama.

