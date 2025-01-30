Duchess Sophie makes 'brave' move in £750 dress and statement hoops

The Duchess of Edinburgh, 60, was the epitome of elegance in an angelic white ensemble for a reception for newly-elected members of Parliament and members of the House of Lords.

On Wednesday night, Sophie was pictured chatting to Nigel Farage in a midi dress from Beulah London featuring a fitted bodice with long trumpet sleeves, a pleated neckline, and covered buttons leading down from the waist to an A-line skirt with a leg split.

Known as the 'Yahvi Tailored Dress', the 100 per cent wool frock retails for £750 and is also available in forest green, lemon yellow, navy and pale blue.

© Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh rocked a stunning white Beulah London dress for her latest outing

Sophie's summery colour choice was unexpected in the cool winter weather, but its connotations of purity and perfection are why it's a common choice for bridal gowns. Colour Psychologist and Design Director Tash Bradley previously explained: "White means clarity of thought. To wear white, you've got to have a lot of confidence you know.

"You're not hiding anything – you want to show purity. If someone wears white, they're being, not minimalist, but it's very clean. It's very pure, it's very soft. It's a very brave move to put an all-white outfit on."

Giulia Barela's 'Poetica' small hoop earrings, which retail for £146 and are 24-carat gold-plated, added a glamorous touch to her ensemble, which she completed with her Prada pointed-toe heels in blush pink.

The royal's beauty look was fresh and glowing, with an illuminating base that lit her features, a sweeping of golden eyeshadow, long lashes and dark vampy nail polish.

© Getty Images Jenny the guide dog was a huge draw for the royals

Despite being impeccably dressed, Sophie wasn't afraid to crouch to the floor to cuddle a golden retriever, showing off her soft spot for pets.

This comes just days after she once again revealed her dog-loving nature when she visited the headquarters of Dogs for Autism in Alton. Prince Edward's wife took no notice of her designer navy blue suit from Alexander McQueen as she swept a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy into her arms for a cuddle.

© Alamy Stock Photo Sophie gave sweet puppy kisses to Louis during a visit to the headquarters of Dogs for Autism

When she's not taking part in royal engagements, Sophie spends time at her home Bagshot Park in Surrey with her husband Edward and their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex.

They are joined by several animals, with Edward revealing during a video call with students in June 2020: "We do! We have two dogs and we've also got a tortoise – who basically runs the house!"

Meanwhile, they shared a candid glimpse into their home life during an at-home interview with The Telegraph. "Ignore the dogs," he told them, "They’re completely mad," he added, referring to working cocker spaniel Mole jumping on his lap and black Labrador Teal chewing on a ball.

