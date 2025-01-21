Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie looks more youthful than ever in cinched Victoria Beckham flares
Subscribe
Duchess Sophie looks more youthful than ever in cinched Victoria Beckham flares
Sophie smiling with hand on chest© Getty

Duchess Sophie looks better than ever in Victoria Beckham flares

Prince Edward's wife posed for a photo to mark her 60th birthday  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
49 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duchess of Edinburgh epitomised understated elegance as she posed in a set of photos released on Monday to mark her 60th birthday. 

Duchess Sophie looked coy as she posed in the doorway leading into a sitting room at her Bagshot Park home in Surrey in the photo taken by Christina Ebenezer. The royal wore the 'Alina' trousers from Victoria Beckham which are made from recycled wool and feature a cinched waistline, oversized pockets on the hips and a flared leg to create an elongated silhouette.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Duchess Sophie's very best fashion moments
View post on Instagram
 

She paired the jacquard trousers with a deep red knitted sweater with a crew neckline and long sleeves. The mother of two embraced statement jewellery in the form of the 'Africa' ring from Giulia Barela and their 'Arizona Small Earrings' to match as she stood with her sweet cocker spaniel at her feet. 

Taking to Instagram, the photographer explained her inspiration behind the shots which captured Sophie as she had never been seen before. "After admiring two portraits I photographed of Letitia Wright & Michaela Coel at the National Portrait Gallery, the Duchess wanted to collaborate and be captured in a different light for this new chapter of life," Christina penned. 

"We had a very relaxed day taking these at her home – her and the team created a very welcoming atmosphere. My favourite part was definitely working together on outfit choices."

View post on Instagram
 

In one alternative shot captured by the London-based photographer, the royal wore a white pleated skirt, black turtleneck, and in another, green flares and a longline white coat.

Sophie's best decade yet

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh visits "The Company Shop - community hub" on January 15, 2025 in London, England.© Getty
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh wore another green item

Royal fans can look forward to lots of fabulous outfits as the Duchess enters her sixth decade. She showed her love of block colour outfits with her most recent outing prior to her birthday.

Prince Edward's wife visited the Community Shop Lambeth and L'Arche London wearing a deep green midi skirt from Alberta Ferretti teamed with an aubergine-hued slim-fit jumper from Whistles and boots in the same shade from Jimmy Choo. 

Sophie and Lady Louise looked elegant in tailored coats© Shutterstock
Sophie looked beautiful in blue

The London-based outing was her first of 2025 having been photographed on Christmas Day at Sandringham along with fellow senior royals led by King Charles and Queen Camilla. Sophie looked wonderful in a cornflower blue belted coat from Emilia Wickstead.

Lady Louise walked alongside her mother Sophie and Sir Tim Laurence© Getty
Lady Louise joined her stylish mum

The stylish outerwear was teamed with a bold netted hat in the same blue hue and the 'Carina' leather boots from Reiss to break up the otherwise monochrome look. 

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh walking in printed skirt and brown boots and white jacket© Getty
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attended the 'Together At Christmas' carol service in style

DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie regularly breaks royal rule – and flies under the radar 

She has rocked boots on a number of occasions this season, including with a purple paisley skirt to the Princess of Wales' 'Together At Christmas' carol service and during a Christmas visit to the Disability Initiative resource centre in Camberley where she rolled them down to knee-high length.

LISTEN: The big royal events happening this year amid King Charles' ongoing treatment

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More