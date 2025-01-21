Duchess Sophie looks better than ever in Victoria Beckham flares

She paired the jacquard trousers with a deep red knitted sweater with a crew neckline and long sleeves. The mother of two embraced statement jewellery in the form of the 'Africa' ring from Giulia Barela and their 'Arizona Small Earrings' to match as she stood with her sweet cocker spaniel at her feet.

Taking to Instagram, the photographer explained her inspiration behind the shots which captured Sophie as she had never been seen before. "After admiring two portraits I photographed of Letitia Wright & Michaela Coel at the National Portrait Gallery, the Duchess wanted to collaborate and be captured in a different light for this new chapter of life," Christina penned.

"We had a very relaxed day taking these at her home – her and the team created a very welcoming atmosphere. My favourite part was definitely working together on outfit choices."