Duchess Sophie looks better than ever in Victoria Beckham flares

Duchess Sophie looked coy as she posed in the doorway leading into a sitting room at her Bagshot Park home in Surrey in the photo taken by Christina Ebenezer. The royal wore the 'Alina' trousers from Victoria Beckham which are made from recycled wool and feature a cinched waistline, oversized pockets on the hips and a flared leg to create an elongated silhouette.
She paired the jacquard trousers with a deep red knitted sweater with a crew neckline and long sleeves. The mother of two embraced statement jewellery in the form of the 'Africa' ring from Giulia Barela and their 'Arizona Small Earrings' to match as she stood with her sweet cocker spaniel at her feet.
Taking to Instagram, the photographer explained her inspiration behind the shots which captured Sophie as she had never been seen before. "After admiring two portraits I photographed of Letitia Wright & Michaela Coel at the National Portrait Gallery, the Duchess wanted to collaborate and be captured in a different light for this new chapter of life," Christina penned.
"We had a very relaxed day taking these at her home – her and the team created a very welcoming atmosphere. My favourite part was definitely working together on outfit choices."
The London-based outing was her first of 2025 having been photographed on Christmas Day at Sandringham along with fellow senior royals led by King Charles and Queen Camilla. Sophie looked wonderful in a cornflower blue belted coat from Emilia Wickstead.
The stylish outerwear was teamed with a bold netted hat in the same blue hue and the 'Carina' leather boots from Reiss to break up the otherwise monochrome look.
LISTEN: The big royal events happening this year amid King Charles' ongoing treatment
ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB
Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.