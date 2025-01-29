Princess Eugenie looks so elegant in slinky ensemble and chunky trainers

Princess Eugenie exuded elegance on Tuesday as she stepped out in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

She paid a visit to The Islamic Arts Biennale 2025 – an exhibition showcasing historic and contemporary artworks and artefacts.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Artworks included a piece created by The King's Foundation School

For the arty outing, Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter, 34, rocked a rippling T-shirt dress in a chic oyster hue. She paired her garment with a chic double-breasted blazer and slipped on a pair of chunky white trainers for a more relaxed look.

As for accessories, Eugenie carried a black mock croc leather bag from royally approved label, Aspinal of London. Rounding off her look, the royal wore her auburn locks in a simple updo and highlighted her features with a palette of natural-looking makeup.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Eugenie looked chic in a blazer and a satin dress

The King's niece posted a carousel of snapshots on her Instagram Stories, including several pictures of some of her favourite art pieces.

Eugenie captured a colourful installation created by students from The King's Foundation School of Traditional Arts in Jeddah, as well as a black and gold silk tapestry.

The School of Traditional Arts was set up by Charles through his Foundation and offers educational courses to ensure that traditional arts continue to be practised and to evolve with modern times.

© Getty Images Princess Eugenie is a director at Hauser & Wirth

Eugenie is passionate about art and works as the director at art gallery, Hauser & Wirth. Prior to joining the London gallery, the red-haired royal worked for auction house Paddle8 in New York City, where she was based from 2013.

She studied at Newcastle University and graduated in 2012 with a 2:1 in English Literature and History of Art.

© Instagram Eugenie is a doting mother-of-two

Princess Eugenie's family life

The royal is married to Jack Brooksbank. Together the pair are doting parents to two sons: August and Ernest. They announced the arrival of their second child in May 2023 and opted to share a wholesome snap of their eldest son August sweetly patting his baby brother.

In recent years, the pair have been splitting their time between London and Comporta, where Jack has a role in marketing, sales and promotion for property developer Michael Meldman's Discovery Land Company.

Eugenie's sister Princess Beatrice is expecting her second child with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Eugenie admitted that her boys aren't yet aware they have another cousin on the way. "I haven't got that far yet," she said. "I think maybe Augie will see the tummy growing and realise but no, they don't get it. Just yet."

© Getty Images Eugenie and Jack walked down the aisle in 2018

Elsewhere, she added: "I posted about our mothering journey, because it really is like you become part of a club - a mothering club. And when your children are the same age and they're going through the same things, it's just the luckiest thing in the world… And Bea's my big sister, I talk to her about everything."