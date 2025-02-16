Queen Camilla dazzles in knee-high boots and sentimental brooch for Ascot outing

Queen Camilla exuded royal glamour on Saturday afternoon as she stepped out to attend the Ascot Chase Raceday at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire.

During her solo outing, the royal judged the 'Best Turned Out Horse' for the 'Ebony Horse Club Reynoldstown Novices' Chase' race. Later on, she presented trophies to the winning connections and also met a group of young people benefitting from the Ebony Horse Club's work.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla attends the Betfair Ascot Chase Raceday at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire

Galloping ahead in the style stakes, Camilla, 77, looked so chic dressed in a tailored cream coat by Fiona Clare complete with a peter pan collar. She paired the wintry garment with some suede knee-high boots and spruced up her look with her trusty fur-trimmed hat, some leather gloves and a handbag from Apsinal of London.

For some added shine, Camilla, who is a regular at the racecourse, elevated her ensemble with the addition of an extra special accessory in the form of a horseshoe brooch. The sparkling jewel is a favourite of Her Majesty's and boasts an array of dazzling sapphires and rubies.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla wore a spellbinding brooch feautring diamonds, rubies and sapphires

It also features 'Minoru' spelled out in diamonds, which was the name of one of King Edward VII's most successful thoroughbred racehorses. It's thought that the brooch was created to provide the wearer with good luck.

Minoru has multiple meanings in Japanese, but is typically used to denote 'bountiful abundance'. Minoru's historic win in 1909 at Epsom Downs Racecourse made King Edward VII the first reigning British monarch to win a Derby.

Camilla has worn the brooch on a handful of occasions, including in 2023 on New Year's Day and in November 2022 during Ascot's November Racing Weekend.

© Getty Images The royal spruced up her look with some knee-high boots

Members of the British royal family have access to many of the late Queen Elizabeth II's jewels. Earlier this year, Camilla opted to borrow a dazzling brooch for a church outing in Sandringham with her husband King Charles.

The jewel, dubbed the 'Raspberry Pip' brooch, was previously owned by the late Queen Elizabeth II and has only ever been seen on Camilla once before. It takes the form of a Georgian cross and reportedly features topaz and diamonds.

Special soirée at Highgrove

Last Friday, Charles and Camilla hosted a star-studded black-tie dinner at Highgrove to celebrate Italian cuisine. The glitzy event was attended by the likes of David and Victoria Beckham as well as actress Dame Helen Mirren and Raymond Blanc.

© Getty Images Stanley Tucci delivered a speech during the black-tie dinner

Guests tucked into a delicious spread of 'slow food' with a menu created by Italian chef Francesco Mazzei and inspired by Stanley Tucci, who is a well-known actor and foodie.

© Getty Images King Charles mingled with David and Victoria Beckham

During the dinner, Mr Tucci paid tribute to the King’s Foundation, which he said promotes the King's vision of "living in harmony with nature". He also praised both slow fashion and slow food, which he described as two of his "obsessions."

