Ivanka Trump keeps copying Meghan Markle's most famous dresses

The Duchess of Sussex is one the royal family's best-dressed ladies. From her elite collection of blazers to her bandeau cut frocks and sleek high heel collection, she never has a day off from looking incredible.

The mother-of-two has an unlikely fan of her wardrobe it seems - none other than President Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka. The pair, both 43, love high-end labels and often pick tailored, classic designs when dressing for an event.

Ivanka Trump's style has been the talk of the world recently

What's more, way back in 2014, Meghan actually interviewed Ivanka for her lifestyle blog, The Tig, and expressed her admiration for her success. She penned: "Let’s take a moment and discuss Ivanka Trump. Staggeringly beautiful, no question, but so incredibly savvy and intelligent that she’s not just carved a niche for herself under her father’s famed Trump notoriety, she has undoubtedly created her own empire."

Perhaps this is why, alongside her love for the Princess of Wales' wardrobe, Meghan's look is on Ivanka's radar, too.

Little black dress

Back in 2018, Instagram account @royalreplimeghan showed the pair wearing the same black pencil dress and we've never forgotten it. Meghan attended the Women's Empowerment reception in London that year, wearing the knee-length Black Halo 'Jackie O' style dress, which had a flattering asymmetric neckline. She added a pair of one of her favourite shoe brands Aquazzura and a Gucci clutch bag.

Ivanka wore the very same style as the Duchess, teaming it with a white clutch bag and wore her trademark long blonde hair teased into an updo, just like Meghan's.

Carolina Herrera gown

Both Ivanka and Meghan have worn the striking Carolina Herrera tiered gown. The Duchess of Sussex wore it first for her 2017 Vanity Fair photoshoot. It's such an avant-garde piece.

Ivanka looked lovely in a Carolina Herrera tiered gown

Emilia Wickstead dress

If you cast your mind back to the royal tour of Australia in 2018, you’ll no doubt remember that Meghan wore some killer outfits!

Meghan wore a dress by Emilia Wickstead in black

We especially loved the black Emilia Wickstead dress that Prince Harry’s wife wore in Sydney to attend the ANZAC Memorial. The frock featured contrasting white buttons and a capped sleeve.

Ivanka wore the same dress in white

Not long after, Ivanka was pictured walking with her husband Jared Kushner and their son Joseph on the South Lawn of the White House. Ivanka donned the same design, except the opposite - she chose the white colourway with black buttons.

Which one is your favourite?