The handbag Meghan Markle wore on her first royal walkabout is trending again

Sure, everyone is talking about the bombshell revelations from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix documentary, but fashion fans (us included!) also got a major flashback of the Duchess of Sussex’s early royal style.

And guess what? One of her most famous bags, the Midi Tote by Edinburgh-based brand Strathberry which Meghan carried on her first-ever royal engagement, is trending again!

For her debut walkabout with Prince Harry in Nottingham in December 2017, Meghan gave us an early look at her timeless wardrobe in a navy Mackage coat, black Wolford 'Colorado' turtleneck bodysuit, over the knee Kurt Geiger boots and the luxurious finishing touch, the £545 Strathberry bag.

In the Netflix doc, the Duchess recounted her first days in the spotlight as a future royal bride – including her introduction to the concept of a royal walkabout and how perplexed she was about what to wear.

We have to say she was a hit on her first-ever engagement - that Strathberry bag immediately sold out, the first sign of the 'Meghan effect'.

Thankfully, Meghan’s Midi Tote in the Burgundy/Navy/Vanilla colourway is back in stock these days, and is also available in 16 other colours.

Strathberry CEO Leeanne Hundleby spoke to HELLO! at the time, and explained that the Duchess carrying the luxury bags had given the brand "such a boost."

In fact, on the Strathberry website, you can shop all three Strathberry bags in Meghan’s collection: the Midi Tote, the East/West mini crossbody in bottle green and the Midi Tote in bridle leather tan.

