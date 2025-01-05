Prince William and Princess Kate's secret date months before romance revealed by university roommate

The Prince and Princess of Wales' romance is what fairytales are made of.

Meeting at university as teenagers, some could say it was written in the stars that Prince William and Kate Middleton would cross paths at St Andrews during their studies.

More than two decades, a magical royal wedding and three children later, the world could never have predicted that the couple's meet cute in the corridors of St Salvators Hall of Residence would pave the way for their storybook love story.

It is well documented - thanks to Netflix's The Crown - that sparks flew for Prince William and Kate after the royal watched his future wife walk down the catwalk in a bikini and sheer mini dress at a charity fashion show.

A former student at St Andrews, however, has revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales had actually been on a date prior to the pivotal charity fashion show the world associates with their blossoming romance.

© Malcolm Clarke/Daily Mail/Shutterstock Kate's iconic dress caught the attention of a young Prince William

Laura Warshauer, who lived with Will and Kate in their second year of university in 2002, told the Mail on Sunday the pair had "instant chemistry" and fell for each other months before Kate stormed the runway.

"We went to a party at a castle. It was a Harry Potter theme and they did an auction for charity where people were bidding to win a date. Will bid £200 to win a date with Kate," she revealed.

© Getty The former St Andrews student said Prince William and Kate had an instant chemistry

Ms Warshauer couldn't recall exactly what they did for their first date, but did note that Kate was unfazed and effortlessly casual about the situation - echoing the now Princess of Wales' ability to seamlessly slot into royal life.

Kate's former roommate Laura accidentally stepped into the spotlight in November last year when she shared an Instagram post of a photograph taken at university.

In the caption of the photograph of her and Kate, she wrote: "Sending love to Kate Middleton, the future Queen of England and my university dormmate!"

She added: "She is the kindest, most caring, down-to-earth, genuine person, and it’s incredible to see her shining so brightly and inspiring the world with her compassion and courage."