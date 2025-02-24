Meghan Markle just borrowed Princess Diana's priceless sweatshirt - it's actually iconic

Meghan Markle just wore one of Princess Diana's most iconic wardrobe pieces in a new video shared to her Instagram Stories.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her newly created social media account to film her weekend highlights when she posted a selfie of her in a purple Northwestern University sweatshirt, just like the one the late Princess of Wales wore in the 1990s.

Meghan, 43, who lives at her Montecito mansion in California with husband Prince Harry, 40, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, was lapping up the west coast sunshine and beaming into the camera.

© Instagram Meghan posted a selfie of her wearing her Northwestern sweatshirt on her Instagam

The mother-of-two nails at-home casual attire with the sweat, pairing it with large sunglasses and her raven locks pulled into a ponytail.

Meghan's jumper choice was meaningful in so many ways. Not only is a nod to the iconic fashion of her husband's late mother, but also a recognition of her former school.

Meghan attended Northwestern University in Evanston Illinois where she graduated with a double major in theater and international studies in 2003.

Princess Diana, meanwhile, was photographed pairing the college sweatshirt with some cycling shorts and trainers while out and about in London.

© Shutterstock Princess Diana leaving gym in 1996 wearing Northwestern sweatshirt

According to Royal British Fashion, the late royal was spotted wearing it a few months after her visit to the University of Chicago in 1996.

Diana's sweatshirt and shorts combination has become timeless casual attire. Not only that, her famous sheep-print sweater went up for auction in New York in 2023, fetching over $1 million at the time.

It's not the first time Meghan has taken styling tips from Princess Diana's back catalogue of iconic outfits.

More recently, while attending the Invictus Games in Vancouver with her husband, the mother-of-two was seen wearing a super chic blazer with a velvet back lapel, which was reminiscent of Diana's Sloane-style version that she wore in the mid-1980s.

Meanwhile, the other videos shared on Meghan's story gave her millions of followers a glimpse inside their family-filled weekend at home.

The former Suits actress began the stream of videos with a caption that read: "A small break from work to soak in the weekend."

© Getty Images Meghan Markle has become a fashion icon herself

The clips featured expansive looks at their mammoth mansion in Montecito, as well as glimpse of Meghan as a hands-on mother to her two children.

While watering the plants, Meghan can be seen handing the hose over to one of her children, who then begins watering the beautiful garden.

Royal fans and followers will be getting more insight into Meghan's love of home comforts such as gardening, cooking and more in her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, which lands on Netflix on March 4.