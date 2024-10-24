Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kim Kardashian glimmers in Princess Diana’s rare $200,000 necklace
kim k at the met gala© Jeff Kravitz

The influencer looked royally elegant in the historic piece sported by the late People's Princess

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
It appears that reality TV royalty has finally collided with that of its British counterpart. 

Back in January 2023, Kim Kardashian purchased Princess Diana's iconic amethyst and diamond Attallah cross necklace at a Sotheby's auction for $197,453.

The bold piece, shaped like a cross with large purple stones and encrusted diamonds, was famously worn by Diana at a 1987 charity gala. Diana had borrowed the necklace from the Garrard jewellery house, and it became one of her most memorable statement pieces. 

Kim K in Princess Diana's beautiful cross pendant© Instagram/@lexyroche
The influencer wore Princess Diana's beautiful cross pendant

Kim K, known for her collection of high-profile fashion and jewellery, acquired the necklace as part of her ongoing interest in iconic fashion artefacts, drawing attention to Diana’s enduring legacy in fashion history.

On Wednesday, Kim was pictured in the lavish cross jewel for the first time publicly, in an image shared by Maison Margiela’s Image Director Alexis Roche. The TV star gleamed in the violet treasure, which was styled with an operatic custom John Galliano for Margiela gown.

Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing the Attallah Cross© Getty
Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing the Attallah Cross

Ella Citron-Thompkins from Diamonds Factory says: “The mesmerising item was lent to the late Princess by Naim Attallah CBE, having been created in the 1920s by the world-renowned Garrard. The crucifix’s colour, size and style make it one of the most striking pieces of jewellery, and was previously one of Princess Diana’s most bold accessories.”

She continues: “This elaborate item is an astounding piece of jewellery, which remarkably combines the current popularity of both diamond and gemstone pendants. The necklace’s crucifix features 11 square-cut amethysts and is accented by circular-cut diamonds.”

Kim’s look was elevated by a slicked-back hairdo and a dramatic beauty blend that oozes Black Swan sophistication. A smokey eye, flawless complexion and lined lip made for a camera-ready concoction.

The influencer is an avid collector of jewellery. Other jewels in her rare archive include Elizabeth Taylor’s jade and diamond bracelets purchased at auction in 2011, Cartier’s ‘Panthère Bracelet’ and the ‘Lorraine Schwartz Engagement Ring’ – a 15-carat diamond ring, gifted by her ex-husband Kanye West.

