Zara Tindall enjoyed some downtime on Australia's Gold Coast as she and husband Mike headed for lunch and some retail therapy.

The couple have made a number of glamorous appearances at the Magic Millions Carnival over the past week, but stopped for lunch at a café at Budds Beach in the heart of Surfers Paradise.

The equestrian, 43, cut a stylish figure in a tie-front light blue striped shirt and white high-waisted shorts as she perused the shops, while former rugby star, Mike, 46, sat in the restaurant.

1/ 6 © Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Day date The mum-of-three browsed the items on display, which included beachwear, hats and gifts. Mike and Zara have not been joined by their three children – Mia, ten, Lena, six, and Lucas, three – Down Under, with their daughters returning to school this month.

2/ 6 © Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Retail therapy The Tindalls spent Christmas with Zara's uncle, King Charles, at the Sandringham estate, with the couple stepping out on 25 December for the church service with their daughters, Mia and Lena. Zara has been working with Magic Millions for over ten years and is patron for the Magic Millions Racing Women initiative.

3/ 6 © Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Efforlessly chic Princess Anne's daughter has wowed in an array of outfits since landing in Australia, including an embroidered LBD and a floral midi dress. Zara showed off her impressive horseriding skills as she took part in the Star Gold Coast Magic Millions Barrier Draw Day and Beach run on Monday. But the equestrian had a close shave when she was almost knocked over by a horse. It comes just months after her mother suffered a mild concussion and minor injuries following a horse-related accident at her Gatcombe Park estate.



4/ 6 © Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Special memories Zara has followed in Anne's talented footsteps and won a silver medal as part of Team GB's eventing squad at the London 2012 Olympics. She met future husband and fellow sports star, Mike, at the Rugby World Cup in Sydney in 2003, when he was part of the winning England team.

5/ 6 © Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Souvenir shopping? The couple tied the knot at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh on 30 July 2011, and welcomed their first child Mia in 2014, followed by Lena in 2018, and Lucas in 2021.



6/ 6 © Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Future move? Despite their love for Australia, the Tindalls have ruled out a move Down Under, with Mike previously telling HELLO! in 2023: "Never say never but it’s not on the cards, people try to say that we almost did, but we never almost did. It's never been an actual thing where we’ve looked for a house or anything. "We love Australia a lot and we love the lifestyle, I think it's brilliant for kids but whether we could actually move there, we're not sure."

