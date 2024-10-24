Mike and Zara Tindall's most memorable twinning moments

Zara and Mike Tindall are continuing to cement their status as one of the royal family's most impressive power couples.

The pair, who are doting parents to Mia, Lena and Lucas, are both sporting champs with Zara galloping ahead in the equestrian world while Mike made waves in the world of rugby, helping to lead England to victory in the 2003 World Cup.

Careers aside, the dynamic duo frequently turn heads with their envy-inducing wardrobes which are teeming with vibrant colours, funky prints, striking hats.

Keep scrolling to discover their best twinning moments…

1/ 5 © Getty Images Burgundy buddies In 2023 Zara and Mike both twinned in burgundy and navy at Cheltenham Festival. For the equestrian event, mum-of-three Zara donned a longline coat in rich merlot and a matching button bow hat. The Olympian added splashes of navy in the form of an elegant ruffled dress, a leather clutch and a pair of gem cluster earrings. Mike, meanwhile, eschewed his rugby kit for a sleek navy suit, a crisp white shirt and a burgundy tie which perfectly echoed Zara's get-up.



2/ 5 © Getty Images Barbiemania In June 2022, the couple embraced Barbiemania before it was even a thing! Donning their glad rags for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, Zara and Mike channelled their inner Barbies in hot flamingo pink. Exuding glamour, Zara, 43, wore a bespoke Laura Green London coat dress which she paired with towering lilac heels and a matching floral fuchsia hat. For a cohesive look, Mike spruced up his morning suit with a hot pink polka-dot tie - it's giving 'couple goals'.



3/ 5 © Instagram In the pink It was la vie en rose once again for Mike and Zara earlier this year when they twinned in hot pink during a golf tournament. The couple, who are evidently huge fans of the eye-catching rosy hue, looked almost identical rocking matching pink polo tops and white caps. Mike upped the ante with pink trousers while Zara kept things cool in leg-lengthening white jeans.



4/ 5 © Instagram Sporty soulmates The sporty duo had a sweet twinning moment in their matching kit at The ISPS Handa World Invitational – a professional golf tournament. For the sporting occasion, the pair twinned in branded tops and caps, with Mike also donning white trousers emblazoned with a turquoise palm print while Zara opted for simple white jeans.

